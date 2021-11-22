Christmas Donations Needed in Tennessee Town Still Reeling From Deadly August Flooding

Three months after historic flooding took the lives of 20 people and damaged hundreds of homes, the small town of Waverly, Tennessee, is still struggling to recover.

"Overall, it's been an emotional rollercoaster," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis recently told WKRN. He estimates it will take around 10 years to get Waverly even "close to being back where it was" after more than 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours on August 21

"It's going to take every bit of that and every person that's wanting to fight back and build back and overcome this thing. It's going to take us all continuing to work together and doing [everything] to put our home back the way it was," Davis told the local news station.

WATCH: Dolly Parton Donates $700k to Middle Tennessee Flood Relief Efforts

With Christmas fast approaching, Humphreys County reportedly needs help with its annual Angel Tree program, which provides new clothing and toys to families in need over the holidays. The Humphreys Country Holiday Assistance Program, the organization that runs the charity initiative, experienced a "total loss" of the contents of its building in the flooding.

"Any help is appreciated as our Christmas season is about to begin and we are anticipating a considerable need this year," the program shared on Facebook back in September.

Angel Trees are set up at the Waverly Walmart, Dickson Walmart, Trull Pharmacy, and Memories and Marmalade in McEwen. The program will run from November 22 to December 10.