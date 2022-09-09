"It's Corn!" Tennessee Farm Debuts Corn Maze Of Walker Hayes' Face
A family farm in Middle Tennessee is home to the fanciest corn maze in the country.
Forget date night at Applebee's this fall. Instead, head 30 minutes north of Nashville to Springfield and get lost in Honeysuckle Hill Farm's Walker Hayes corn maze. That's right, the 200-acre farm has a corn maze in the shape of the "Fancy Like" crooner's mug.
Etched in the cornfield is "Nashville <3's Walker Hayes," along with the logo for 103.3 WKDF-FM, the local radio station that partnered with the farm on this year's design.
Each year, Honeysuckle Hill Farm designs a country music-themed maze, and this year—for their 20th anniversary—it was Hayes who earned the corny honor. Last year's design was dedicated to country legend Loretta Lynn.
As for Hayes, the father of six seems flattered. He shared photos of the maze and the viral "corn kid" Tariq on Twitter Tuesday, writing: "Someone say corn?" along with a laughing face emoji.
In addition to their famous corn maze, Honeysuckle Hill Farm offers a variety of activities for visitors of all ages like hay rides, zip lining, pumpkin picking, a petting farm, and more.
Admission starts at $19.95 per person and includes the corn maze. Visit honeysucklehillfarm.com for tickets and more information.