Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer's Must-Do Guide to Nashville
Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer have been busy.
In addition to working on the second season of their hit Netflix show, the organization gurus behind The Home Edit launched an exclusive collection with Walmart in January. Just yesterday, Teplin and Shearer sold their brand to Reese Witherspoon's media company Hello Sunshine, while today saw the release of their very own special edition magazine, The Home Edit: Feel-Good Organizing (published by Dotdash Meredith, Southern Living's parent company).
Phew!
In the midst of all that, the professional organizers made time to speak with us about a place that's near and dear to their hearts: Nashville.
Teplin and Shearer met in the Tennessee capital after their families separately relocated there from California in 2015. It's no surprise that their debut issue includes a must-do guide to Music City.
The only thing Nashville does better than country music is change. But Teplin and Shearer aren't complaining. "We love it!" they tell Southern Living of their city's ever-evolving landscape. "Every time we turn around there's a new restaurant or a new hotel. We joke that the state bird is a crane because of all the cranes downtown."
"Nashville is unique because it continues to grow without losing its roots," Teplin writes in the magazine.
For Shearer, there's something for every kind of traveler—whether it's family, friends, or couples.
"It's a tight-knit community with a small-town feel, even though it's technically a city," she adds. "When people visit, it doesn't matter who you are—you'll probably be leaving with boots."
For shopping, they recommend 12South, the trendy neighborhood known for its buzzy retail and restaurant scene. Teplin loves" the whole sweet and Southern aesthetic" of Draper James, while Shearer is a fan of White's Mercantile, where she bought the Howdy welcome mat she calls her "favorite find of all time!"
While you're in the area, be sure to stop by Five Daughters Bakery, a popular spot known for its 100-layer doughnuts. Teplin's favorite flavor is The Purist "the vanilla bean glaze is unbelievable," she says. And be sure to stop for photos in front one (or more) of the city's numerous murals. The duo's favorites include I Believe in Nashville, Nashville Looks Good on You, and the blue-and-white-striped wall outside Draper James. "It's a rite of passage when visiting Nashville," Teplin says.
After catching a show at The Ryman (another must) they suggest dinning at FGL House, the country band Florida Georgia Line's outpost, for burgers Shearer says are surprisingly the best in town.
For more insider Nashville tips and organizing inspiration galore, pick up the magazine. The Home Edit: Feel-Good Organizing special issue is available to purchase online and on newsstands across the country for $14.99. A second special newsstand issue from The Home Edit is planned for Fall 2022.