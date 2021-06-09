Oh No! Sign Stolen From The Donut Friar in Gatlinburg
The beloved doughnut shop needs your help.
One of the South's most beloved businesses has turned to the public for help after its sign went missing over the weekend.
The Donut Friar in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, revealed on Facebook Monday that the painted wooden sign was stolen from its iconic façade early Sunday morning.
According to the doughnut shop, a baker heard a noise outside the business around 1:30 a.m. The baker said they initially thought the noise was a bear, but later discovered it was a thief.
"If you know where our sign is, please call our store (865) 436-7306 or the Gatlinburg Police Department," they pled alongside a photo of the spot where the sign once hung.
The Donut Friar is one of the main draws of Gatlinburg's European-inspired mini-mall known as The Village Shops-and has been since it opened in 1969. In fact, it bears the title of being the only original shop still operating in The Village. It's also reportedly the second oldest continuously run family-owned food establishment in Sevier County.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this piece of Smoky Mountain history, please contact the authorities.
We hope it turns up soon!