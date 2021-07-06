Governor Bill Lee and Brad Paisley Offer Visitors to Come to "Tennessee on Me"

Plan a trip to the Volunteer State and you can get $250 worth of airline vouchers to book the flight.

Tennessee just got even more inviting. Country star Brad Paisley and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee just teamed up to announce a new program that not only welcomes visitors back to the state, but rewards them for the effort, too. Now that's what we call Southern hospitality!

The new program, called "Tennessee on Me", is giving away 10,000 airline vouchers worth $250 to folks who purchase a two-night stay at one of the participating hotels in either Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, or Knoxville through the website TennesseeOnMe.com. The specific rules are available here on the program's website, but the gist of it is that visitors can earn a $250 plane voucher on Delta, American, or Southwest Airlines after booking a few nights at a hotel in one of Tennessee's bigger cities. Per the press release, "Visitors can book from July 5 – September 15, 2021, and must travel between July 11 – December 30, 2021."

"Tennessee is known around the world for its music, scenic beauty and iconic attractions," Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a press release. "We're ready for people to come back to Tennessee 'on me,' to enjoy live music all over the state created by our talented musicians and songwriters like Brad Paisley."

The governor and Paisley have come together to spread the word that Tennessee is open for business and their efforts can be seen in this fun video:

While Tennessee is well-known for music with its roots in blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly, and, of course, rock 'n' roll, there are plenty of things to do that don't involve hearing a single note of music (although who would want that??) Chattanooga's Warehouse Row has some of the coolest shopping in the city, Knoxville is home to the International Biscuit Festival, there is a twice-daily duck parade at The Peabody Hotel in Memphis, and there are plenty of places to sip whiskey in Nashville. So if you've been wanting to test Memphis barbecue or the blues clubs of Beale Street, spend a night at the Grand Ole Opry, wander Chattanooga's riverfront or check out Knoxville's Sunsphere, thanks to this new promotion, now is a great time to plan your trip.

"I'm more excited than ever that live music is back in Tennessee– and bigger than ever," Paisley said.

