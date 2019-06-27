10 Prettiest Places for Fall Foliage in Tennessee

Straddling the border between Tennessee and North Carolina, this national park is famous for its fall color—and there are plenty of places to put on your list. Clingmans Dome, one of its most popular spots, offers a 360-degree view of the Smokies. If you're there during peak color change, it should be your first stop. Cades Cove and Cataloochee Valley (where elk roam free) also boast scenic hikes worth hitting.

Want something less strenuous? Newfound Gap Road lets you catch all of the fall color from your car. (Fun fact: It's also where former president Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his speech during the grand opening of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.)

