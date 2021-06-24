The Third Annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference to Take Place in Gatlinburg This July
There's a whole lineup of exciting speakers.
Attention, Sasquatch seekers: The third annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference will take place on Saturday, July 24 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. We repeat: There's an entire day-long conference devoted exclusively to all things Bigfoot in the gateway to the Smoky Mountains.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, last year's event was scaled back but with vaccinations becoming more and more widespread, event organizers hope people can gather for a safe and fun event next month. This year's Bigfoot event will bring together cryptid experts, fans of the ape-like monster, and skeptics alike to learn more about the legendary creature.
The 2021 conference will feature David Paulides from the Missing 411 book series (there's also a documentary based on the books), Huckleberry and Wild Bill from The Travel Channel's Mountain Monsters, Ron Morehead of BigFootSounds.com, Charlie Raymond from the Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization, and an all-female research team that includes Jen Kruse, Tammy Treichel, and Jena Grover called the She-Squatchers. Matt Pruitt from the North American Wood Ape Conservancy as the Master of Ceremonies.
"We are very excited by the breadth and diversity of our presenters this year. We truly expect that the attendees will have a wonderful and informative day interacting with them," said Nikki Beaty, the owner of Gather Up Events, which is managing the conference, in a press release. Clearly, there will be no shortage of interesting characters, even if Bigfoot himself doesn't make an appearance. General admission tickets are $25 and include access to all presentations, speaker booths, and the vendor expo area.
Folklore enthusiasts: What are your thoughts on Bigfoot? Do you know of anyone with stories of encounters with the fabled monster? We have a feeling this conference will be filled with 'em by the bucket loads.