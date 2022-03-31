World's Largest Treehouse Resort Coming to the Great Smoky Mountains
A treehouse resort like no other is coming to the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee this summer!
With 130 treehouses spread across 40 scenic acres, Sanctuary Treehouse Resort will reportedly be the largest resort of its kind in anywhere in the world.
The project is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Amanda and Brian Jensen, who told Travel + Leisure that the idea for a treehouse resort in East Tennessee came to them after a stay in an "impressive" treehouse in South Carolina a few years ago.
"Our initial inspiration to build a treehouse resort for the Smoky Mountains came after staying in a single treehouse several years ago in another state," Amanda said in a press release. "We are creating an interactive experience within the treehouse itself that provides a long list of entertainment that you would expect in a real treehouse such as slides, escape hatches, swings, crank down bunk beds, draw bridges, and much more."
Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is located on two 18-hole golf courses in Sevierville, just a short distance from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In addition to panoramic views of the Smoky Mountains, the Jensens plan to offer visitors a lodging experience that's "unlike anything they've ever experienced."
And they mean it. The resort will boast three unique types of treehouse rentals: Tree Fort, Tree Fort Double, and The Luxe.
The Tree Fort will be able to accommodate up to six guests and features fun bells and whistles like spiral slides, custom drink shoots for bottles and cans from the kitchen to the lower porches, wood burning and LED fireplaces, ship porthole windows, mahogany speakeasy doors, spacious porches with telescopes, rope climbs for kids, door hatches with secret ladders, and more. The Tree Fort Double has all the same features as the Tree Fort but with two treehouses connected by a drawbridge that can be raised or lowered for group accommodations.
Last but certainly not least, The Luxe caters to couples and features upscale amenities and decor such as clawfoot tubs, copper outdoor tubs, suspended outdoor day beds, bidets, and custom tiled showers.
Sanctuary Treehouse Resort will be accessible only by golf cart and will feature a variety of amenities that will be added over time, like an enchanted forest for hosting events, a walking trail with a scavenger hunt, a community hot spring tub, and much more.
"We are cultivating a unique resort like no other—for guests to stay, play and retreat for a one-of-a-kind experience," Brian said in a release. "We hope to provide our guests with lasting memories, breathtaking views, and customizable options to leave them with a desire to come back and stay with us year after year."
The opening date for the first phase at the Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is set for Summer 2022.
See you there!