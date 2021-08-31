Publix Starts Donation Campaign to Support Tennessee Flood Victims

Find out how you can help.

Publix has launched a new initiative to help those affected by the deadly flash flooding that devastated parts of Middle Tennessee earlier this month.

The grocery store chain established a register campaign allowing customers and associates at its Tennessee stores to make donations to a relief fund for those impacted by recent flooding.

"In times of need, our customers and associates trust us to provide a way for them to donate to help their neighbors," Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens said in a statement. "Our register donation campaign provides an easy and effective way to support those affected by this catastrophic flooding. We're grateful to our customers and associates who give so generously to help their communities."

Donations can be made for any amount by adding to grocery totals when checking out at the register in Tennessee stores. According to a news release, donations will be channeled through the American Red Cross to help those impacted by recent flooding.

Humphreys County, Tennessee, saw more than 17 inches of rain in less than 24 hours on Saturday, August 21. Flash flooding left 20 people dead, and hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed.