Ober Gatlinburg's 12th Annual Oktoberfest Kicks off This Weekend

Dust off your dirndl and lederhosen and head to the Great Smoky Mountains for Ober Gatlinburg's 12th Annual Oktoberfest.

The popular amusement park is celebrating its German roots with a traditional fall festival featuring Bavarian-style food, beer, costumes, an outdoor bier garten, and folk music from September 24 through October 31.

The festivities will feature traditional Bavarian folk music with free live performances and dances daily. When you have had your fill of yodeling, schnitzel, sauerkraut, and Bavarian beer, check out all the other fun experiences the mountainside attraction has to offer, including the Alpine Slide, scenic chairlift and more.

"OktOBERfest at Ober Gatlinburg is the best way to experience the Smoky Mountains in fall!" the festival's website boats. "Changing leaves and cooler temperatures make it the perfect time to visit the area and enjoy this indoor/outdoor festival!"

Be sure to swing by Seasons of Ober Restaurant, which will be offering a special menu and performances by the Smoky Mountain Oompah Band throughout the day.

For visitors over the age of 21, a $20 Beer Card gets you eight eight-ounce beers or four 16-ounce beers of your choice.

For more information visit Obergatlinburg.com/Oktoberfest.