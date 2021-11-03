Got Turkey? Nashville Rescue Mission Seeks 1,000 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Help Feed the Hungry

The Nashville Rescue Mission needs 1,000 turkeys to provide 4,000 meals to the city's hungry and homeless this Thanksgiving, WZTV reports.

The non-profit organization is asking community members to donate either food or money to help provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Nashville Rescue Mission will be dishing out fried turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, salad, rolls, and pie during their two-day Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Wednesday, November 24, and Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Frozen turkeys between 12 to 15 pounds can be dropped off at the rescue mission on Lafayette Street and monetary donations can be made here. NRMNashville Rescue Missionis also asking for donations of canned vegetables, potatoes, and more. All it takes is a $2.26 donation to fund a single meal.

"While many families are getting back to normal with their Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, there are still men, women, and children who have no home to go to, no family to celebrate with," Glenn Cranfield, president and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission, told WZTV. "For them, the Thanksgiving holiday may only remind them of the loneliness they feel. But when they walk through the doors of the Mission, we will greet them with a huge smile and open arms. And with the help of this community, we can also serve them up a traditional Thanksgiving meal, just like mom would make."