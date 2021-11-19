Artist Designs Fringed Predators Jersey for Hypothetical Dolly Parton Night at Nashville Rink

It's the mashup we never knew we needed!

A Twitter user has combined two Nashville institutions to design the must-have shirt of the season: a Dolly Parton-inspired Nashville Predators jersey. Be still our hearts!

"I decided to design @PredsNHL x @DollyParton hockey jerseys (with fringe obviously)" user @arsonandhockey, also known as Corwin Dickson, wrote alongside an illustration of the proposed shirts on Twitter Wednesday evening.

The gold-and-blue design features a glamorous two-tone fringe, Western-inspired embellishments, and the pièce de résistance, the team's saber-toothed mascot wearing a Parton-esque blonde wig.

Dickson, who describes themselves as "an artist currently looking for freelance work in the realm of hockey," followed up their artwork with yet another brilliant suggestion: "The Nashville Predators should do Dolly Parton appreciation night and wear jerseys with fringe," they wrote on Twitter.

The tweets caught the attention of the NHL team on Twitter, who shared Dickson's initial tweet along with some words of support. "This is just… *chefs kiss* the Predators wrote.

WATCH: Dolly Parton Keeps Everything Fans Send Her

Parton has yet to respond to the jersey design or the proposed theme night, but we like to imagine that both have her full support.