Antiques Roadshow Is Heading To Nashville
Antiques Roadshow, the storied program that has the reputation of being PBS's most-watched ongoing series, is returning for its 27th season. In the coming months, the Antiques Roadshow 2022 production tour will travel to five locations in the United States, one of which is located in the South. On Tuesday, May 10, the show will be filming at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville, Tennessee, which is an invitation for curious collectors to enter to win tickets and bring their treasures for appraisal.
While admission to the Roadshow is free, tickets are required, and attendees must enter to win their spots in advance. According to a press release, "Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2022 Antiques Roadshow Sweepstakes opens Monday, January 24. To enter for a free pair of tickets to a 2022 Roadshow event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 21, 2022."
According to a press release, "At each appraisal event guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles form experts from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal." Each of these filming events will result in multiple episodes of the show to be broadcast in 2023. The other stops on the 2022 tour include historic locations: the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho; Santa Fe's Museum Hill in Santa Fe, New Mexico; Filoli in Woodside, California; and Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, Vermont.
To prioritize health and safety, the Antiques Roadshow production tour will require all events for the 27th season to follow the program's COVID-19 policies, and most appraisals and filming will happen outdoors.
For your chance to attend a 2022 Roadshow event, review the complete entry rules, and visit pbs.org/roadshowtickets.
