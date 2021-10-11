Tennessee Shelter's Longest Resident Gets Standing Ovation on His Way to Forever Home

Big Mac was surrendered to the McKamey Animal Center (MAC) in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in December 2020. According to The Dodo, his owner "didn't have time for him and they were moving."

Through no fault of his own, the young brindle pup found himself in a crowded shelter. Uncomfortable in his new surroundings, Big Mac became anxious and guarded. After nine months, he was MAC's longest resident.

"Big Mac was with us for 265 days," Lauren Mann, advancement manager at the shelter, told My Modern Met. "He entered our shelter last December and suffered from what we call 'stranger danger' and was very cautious around new people."

Despite his fears, Big Mac eventually opened up to one of the shelter's staff members, who originally took him home as a foster.

"She ended up falling in love with him, and so did her resident pets. We were so happy that he fit right into her little home," Mann told the My Modern Met. "He was a staff favorite, but knowing he was going to be part of her family, we knew he would be in good hands!"

Last month, Big Mac finally went to his forever home with his new family. To celebrate the milestone, MAC staff lined up outside the shelter to him a standing ovation.

The once-scared dog appeared to appreciate the sendoff.

"Big Mac, our longest resident, was adopted!!!" the shelter wrote alongside the video of Big Mac's triumphant departure on Facebook. "We are thrilled to share this news and hope you will be too! This brindle boy was with us at MAC for far too long, and although we will miss him, we know he will be well taken care of and absolutely spoiled in his new furever home."