New Loretta Lynn Mural in Tennessee Is the Ultimate Photo Backdrop for Country Music Fans
See you in Hurricane Mills!
Country music legend Loretta Lynn is being honored with a new mural celebrating her incredible six decades in the music industry.
The mural at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, features four images of the songstress at various points throughout her career, including the Grammy-winner as she appears on the cover of her latest album, Still Woman Enough.
It took two artists—Stephen Sloan of Nashville, Tennessee, and Brittany Johnson of Austin, Texas—one week to bring the 60-foot work to life.
"Painting Loretta Lynn was my favorite set of portraits to date, and it was a huge honor to paint such a legend and incredible woman and artist," Johnson told WSMV.
Lynn, 89, was on hand for the grand reveal last week.
"I'm so proud of the ranch. My husband Doo poured his life into it and Anthony is doing such a great job for me with it," she told WSMV, nodding to Anthony Brutto, the ranch's general manager.
"I have always loved to paint myself, something a lot of people may not know, but I couldn't imagine painting a huge wall like that," Lynn continued. "They did such a great job for us and our guests. I'm sure proud of it."
Loretta Lynn Ranch, situated just an hour outside of Nashville, is a popular tourist attraction and camping destination. After taking photos in front of the new mural, visitors can tour the country singer's home, visit the 18,000-square-foot Coal Miner's Daughter Museum, and enjoy a whole host of outdoor activities.
You better believe we're adding this stop to our next road trip!