Kroger Donates $1 Million For Collierville Survivors Fund

Olivia King was just doing her grocery shopping at Kroger after Mass on September 23, when the unthinkable happened. A gunman shot her right there at the grocery store. The widowed mother of five grown sons was killed and 14 other employees and customers were injured in the horrifying event. Now, Kroger has donated $1 million to help launch a new fund to help those victims and their families.

The Collierville Survivors Fund was established by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, Kroger Delta Division, and the National Compassion Fund (NCF), according to local news outlet KAIT 8. The money in the fund will be given to King's family, as well as more than a dozen other victims who were injured.

"We care deeply about our associates, customers, and the Collierville community, and that's why we are seeding the fund with a $1 million donation from The Kroger Co. Foundation," Victor Smith, president, Kroger Delta Division, said in a statement reported by KAIT 8. "We are committed to helping those impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy grieve and heal." If you are interested in contributing to the cause, donations to the fund can be made online at nationalcompassion.org.

