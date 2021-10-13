Guy Fieri Opening Chicken Restaurant in Gatlinburg

Chicken Guy! and Arcade City will hold an official ribbon cutting next week.

America's favorite spiky-haired chef is setting up shop in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Chicken Guy! and Arcade City marks the second Tennessee location of Guy Fieri's popular fried chicken eatery. Chicken Guy! Nashville opened to great fanfare earlier this year.

Located just a block away from the Gatlinburg Space Needle, the restaurant features a fast-food style selection of chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, several kinds of sides, delicious shakes, and a vast selection of creative dipping sauces. The Gatlinburg Chicken Guy! will also include a family-friendly arcade, making it a one-stop-shop for food and fun.

"Gatlinburg is one of the most beautiful cities in America, and we are thrilled to bring Chicken Guy! to the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee," Fieri said in a news release. "The mountains are calling, and we are proud to bring our 22 house-made sauces, killer chicken, and good times to the area."

Chicken Guy! and Arcade City will hold an official ribbon cutting on Monday, October 18 at 9:30 a.m. The restaurant will be located at 727 Parkway and will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Sunday through Thursday. It will also be open from 11 a.m. through 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

While this may be Fieri's first Sevier County business endeavor, it's not the only one. According to WATE, the celebrity chef's Downtown Flavortown restaurant and entertainment center is expected to open at The Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge in 2022.