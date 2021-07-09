The Graduate Nashville Has the Coolest Karaoke in Town This Summer

Inside The Graduate Nashville you'll find karaoke like you've never experienced before. Billed as "the first animatronic karaoke bar on earth," the midtown hotel's Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole invites performers, amateur and otherwise, to share a stage with a backup band of robot musicians.

Cross-Eyed Critters Credit: Andrea Behrends

What's the experience like? When you choose your karaoke song and grab the microphone, an animatronic trio—in the form of an instrument-playing bear, fox, and pig—help you belt out the hits. Queue up a Dolly Parton song, order a nostalgic cocktail like the "Good Behavior," "Once More With Feeling," or "Call Me Maybe," and settle in for a memorable night.

Cross-Eyed Critters Credit: Andrea Behrends

Quirky karaoke isn't the only fun on offer at The Graduate Nashville. The hotel opened in 2020 with several other stylish places to gather, including a Dolly Parton-themed rooftop bar called White Limozeen where visitors can book a visit to see views of the city skyline beneath hot pink umbrellas—and beside a statue of the country icon herself.

Cross-Eyed Critters is open Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Come for the karaoke, stay for the creative cocktails, Dolly Parton-themed pinball machine, and cowboy boot wall art. The hotel is located on 20th Avenue North in Nashville, and the bar can be found just off the hotel lobby. There's also an entrance on West End Avenue. You can find photos of Cross-Eyed Critters and its sips and snacks on Instagram, and you can book your stay at The Graduate Nashville at graduatehotels.com.

Cross-Eyed Critters Credit: Andrea Behrends