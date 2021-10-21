Watch the Sunrise Over the Smokies From Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

You haven't experienced the true beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains until you've witnessed a sunrise over Gatlinburg.

This fall, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is inviting guests to observe the most magical time of day with the Smoky Mountain Sunrise event. On Tuesday and Thursdays through October 31, 2021, ticket holders will be able to board the SkyLift before dawn, enjoy live music on the SkyDeck, and have a complimentary coffee before watching a sunrise over the Smoky Mountains and the city of Gatlinburg.

Gatlinburg SkyBridge Sunrise Credit: Gatlinburg Sky Lift

Guests will have access to the SkyLift, SkyCenter, SkyBridge, and SkyDeck, along with an exclusive "sneak-peak" of the SkyTrail before it opens to the public.

The seasonal fun doesn't stop there. For the younger set, SkyLift Park is offering "scary(ish)" stories on the SkyDeck every Friday and Saturday night until October 31. Any child under 12 who is wearing a costume will be admitted free on Halloween weekend. There will also be candy stations for costumed children to trick or treat throughout the weekend and costumed employees.

"There's no more beautiful time in the Smokies than Fall, and we want to provide a new and enhanced opportunity for visitors to enjoy the unsurpassed views from the SkyLiftPark and SkyBridge" Randy Watson, general manager, said in a news release. "We've also created some exciting new events for children, since the SkyLift is such a long-running family tradition in the Smokies."