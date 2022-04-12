Spend Easter Morning Watching the Sun Rise Over the Smokies at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
Spring has sprung in Gatlinburg, Tennessee!
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is welcoming the season with a series of special events at the park, including VIP sunrise events and evening musical performances.
The Easter Sunday sunrise service returns on April 17 and kicks off a month of early-morning access to the most spectacular view in town. Special seasonal decorations and photo opportunities, live music and early morning access to the park will be available to VIP ticket holders on Easter Sunday, then on Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 17.
On Easter Sunday, ticket holders will be able to start up the mountain on the SkyLift at 6 a.m. in preparation for sunrise at 6:58 a.m. According to a news release, after a brief word of encouragement and prayer, bagpiper Kelly Shipe will perform as the sun rises. Large Easter egg lights will decorate the park.
"What better time to kick off our Smoky Mountain Sunrise dates than on Easter Sunday?" Marcus Watson, Administrative Director of SkyLift Park, said in a statement. "The Smoky Mountain sunrise is absolutely stunning in spring, and now Gatlinburg's guests have the opportunity to see the very best view of it—500 feet above town on the SkyBridge."
For tickets and information visit gatlinburgskylift.com/events/smoky-mountain-sunrise.