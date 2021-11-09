Black Bear Filmed "Patrolling" New Gatlinburg SkyTrail

“They like to patrol the grounds before we open, just to make sure everything is all set before our awesome guests arrive!”

Who said black bears can't appreciate a beautiful view?

A video of a black bear taking a leisurely morning stroll on the new SkyTrail at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has captivated fans of the popular Great Smoky Mountains tourist destination. The scenic walkway is currently decked out for the park's annual holiday celebration, "Lights Over Gatlinburg."

"Even the black bears are enjoying the new Gatlinburg SkyTrail at the SkyLift Park!" the park captioned the video on Facebook. "They like to patrol the grounds before we open, just to make sure everything is all set before our awesome guests arrive!"

"Did you make sure the bear paid the admission fees?" one commenter joked.

The SkyTrail, which opened this fall, is a 0.3-mile walkway along the contours of Crockett Mountain. The latest addition to the Tennessee attraction connects both sides of the SkyBridge, creating an opportunity for visitors to experience the longest pedestrian-only suspension bridge in North America from an exciting new angle.

"From the trail you'll have great views of the world-famous SkyBridge and be able to fully appreciate the length and height of the bridge, with the Great Smoky Mountains towering in the distance," the park's website reads.

The trail consists of a wooden boardwalk on the east side and a paved pathway on the west side and can be walked in either direction. It also includes covered rest areas with signage for visitors to learn more about the SkyBridge, SkyLift, and the wildfires that devastated the area in 2016.

Bear sightings are common in the Tennessee city that serves as a gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. According to Gatlinburg.com, approximately 1,500 bears live in the park—that's roughly two bears per square mile.