Gatlinburg SkyLift Park Transforms for Christmas with More Than 60,000 Twinkling Lights

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Gatlinburg!

North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge is getting into the holiday spirit as part of the annual "Lights Over Gatlinburg" event at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. Starting last week, guests can trek across the 680-foot bridge that's been transformed into a tunnel of vibrant lights stretching out above the glimmering town below.

Visitors who come to the park at night can cross the SkyBridge through a tunnel of lights, see lighted trees sparkling along the new SkyTrail, and take advantage of photo opportunities with a 30-foot tree and more than 60,000 twinkling lights blinking to synchronized holiday music.

Lights over Gatlinburg Credit: SkyLift Park

"The Smokies are beautiful in every season, and winter brings new activities and holiday events. We're so excited to be able to offer even more unique ways for our visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of the area," Randy Watson, SkyLift Park general manager, said in a release. "The SkyLift Park's new SkyTrail offers unsurpassed views of the Smokies and the SkyBridge during the day, and our Lights Over Gatlinburg event offers a spectacular light display at night."