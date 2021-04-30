Gatlinburg SkyLift Park Offering Free Admission to Healthcare Workers in May
The home of North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge is treating healthcare workers to an unforgettable experience in the country's most popular destinations.
To honor America's front-line heroes, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, will offer free admission to healthcare workers and first responders for three days next month: Tuesday through Thursday, May 11-13, 2021. Normal weekday admission for adults is $24.95 per person.
"The SkyLift Park family is so grateful for the difficult work the healthcare community continues to do—especially during this painful year of the pandemic," Randy Watson, Gatlinburg SkyLift general manager, said in a news release. "We want to say thank you to the first responders and hospital staff who have done so much for everyone else."
Free admission is available to all healthcare workers and first responders. In order to redeem the offer, guests will be required to show employment identification.
Also, during National Hospital Week, May 10-16, the SkyPark will create a Bridge of Heroes, when the lights on the SkyBridge and SkyPark will turn red and white to honor healthcare workers.
The free ticket is limited to healthcare workers only and does not include family and friends. Additional tickets are available at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park ticket office or online at GatlinburgSkyLift.com.