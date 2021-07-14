Get in the Groove at This '70s Pop-Up Bar in Nashville

Mid-century glamour. All the drama and flair. Enter Fairlane 54, the Fairlane Hotel's summer penthouse pop-up bar inspired by the legendary Studio 54.

1970s Manhattan was rollicking and alive at the Studio 54 nightclub, with likes of Michael Jackson, Elton John, Cher, Barbara Streisand, and Andy Warhol passing through the doors. It was a place to party in your most outrageous, sequined, sparkly zoot suit or anything else you wanted to wear and, of course, dance your heart out.

It is from this epitome of New York nightlife that Fairlane 54 draws its inspiration, since the hotel itself is already a mid-century modern dreamboat. Located at 401 Union in what was previously a bank, the hotel was constructed to emulate the look of the 1960s and '70s, decades defined by clean lines and utilitarian and modular furniture all skewing futuristic thanks to the explosion of scientific discoveries and the space race. You'll find touches of the past still well-preserved: terrazzo flooring, brass details, and wood paneling.

Fairlane 54 rooftop bar Credit: Fairlane 54

Head up to this rooftop bar in Nashville's downtown business and arts district, where it's nothing less than a full-out disco. Walls of records, more gold streamers than necessary for your average Tuesday, and, glittering disco balls will greet you.

With its eclectic menu, Fairlane 54 nearly resurrects the most famous patrons of Studio 54's glory days. Slide on over to the bar and sip on Warhol's Perspective (Pop Rocks on the rim with rum, lime, peach liqueur, and a red wine float) or get a group of friends down to boogie with the Disco Inferno (19 ounces of tequila, prickly pear purée, lime, agave, Aperitivo, and Hellfire Shrub bitters in a sparkling disco ball cup). There are plenty of options to help you build up courage to hit the dance floor. It's time to get groovy!

July 1—September 30

Sunday: 2pm-11pm

Monday-Wednesday: 4pm-11am

Thursday-Friday: 4pm-12am

Saturday: 2pm-12am