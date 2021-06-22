Dollywood Ignites Summer Fun with a Spectacular Drone Light Show
The Intel drone light extravaganza sounds amazing.
Somehow, summer has arrived. Ready to celebrate? Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is sure ready to kick things off on a festive note. This Friday, June 25, the theme park is welcoming the start of Dollywood's Summer Celebration (which runs from June 25 through Saturday, July 31), which will include a special drone show called Sweet Summer Nights. Per a company press release, the display is described as a multi-sensory drone light show that "creates a symphony of light in the sky above the Pigeon Forge park."
The statement goes on to share that "Intel Drone Light Shows plans to launch hundreds of drones each evening for a spectacular nighttime experience representing a true evolution in traditional theme park entertainment." Along with up to 400 drones designing a unique story in the sky for Dollywood, a fireworks display is woven into the show.
In addition to this exciting technological feat, Dollywood has also announced that two new shows will debut on its grounds this summer. Good Vibes at the Back Porch Theater is a musical experience featuring both classic and contemporary tunes, focusing on bringing positivity and joy to all who attend. Then, the Valley Theater is the backdrop for the Forever Country show, a look at the genre from the late 1980s up until the early 2000s. From Garth Brooks and Shania Twain to Dolly Parton (of course) and Brooks and Dunn, you can look forward to a lot of singing along to country favorites.
Then, over at the Imagination Playhouse, you can watch three of Parton's favorite books from her Imagination Library come to life: Parton's own Coat of Many Colors, Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon by Patty Lovell, and Watty Piper's The Little Engine That Could.
WATCH: Dolly Parton Rings in Tennessee's 225th Birthday with Special Video Spotlighting Communities Across the State
Got your doses of Dolly's medicine? Thanks to the Smoky Mountain Songbird's donation to Vanderbilt Health and other available COVID-19 vaccines, we all hope to enjoy a more normal summer this year. Here's to looking up at the sky with those we love beside us and dazzling drone shows above us.