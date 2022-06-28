You Can Spend the Night in Dolly Parton's Former Tour Bus!
One of the coolest Dolly Parton attractions out there has parked itself in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and for a pretty penny, you can experience it for yourself.
The country legend's former tour bus, now known as Suite 1986 at Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa, is taking reservations. That's right y'all, Parton's longtime tour bus, the "Gypsy Wagon," has been transformed into the ultimate hotel suite for two.
"(I) decided to retire it because I wasn't touring that much anymore and it just was sitting there," Parton told the Knoxville News Sentinel. "And I thought this could be put to really good use."
The 45-foot Prevost bus was the legendary singer's home away from home as she trekked 360,000 miles across the country between 2008 and 2022. It's also where she penned dozens of songs and worked on a number of hit projects.
"I have homes all over the United States, but my favorite place is the bus because that way I can just feel those wheels rolling; I'm a true gypsy at heart," Parton said in a press release.
It was important to the singer, who does not enjoy flying, that the bus was comfortable and could accommodate long trips. As such, her home on wheels includes a couch, kitchen, dining table, two separate toilets, a tub, a large bedroom, and heaps of customizations. Parton had the bus modified to include a full-size refrigerator, electric doors, and a wig cabinet. The walls feature murals depicting life on the road and the bedroom is decked out in floor-to-ceiling pink and purple decor.
"Dolly almost always stayed in her bus instead of a hotel room, as she preferred to have her own space, food and belongings," a Dollywood news release notes.
The price tag matches the one-of-a-kind stay. The Suite 1986 Tour Bus Experience is a two-night minimum and starts at $10,000. But, in true Dolly fashion, a portion of the proceeds from every stay will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
"If you've got money—and a lot of people do—they just want to experience that," Parton said.
For more information visit dollywood.com/suite1986.