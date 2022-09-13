Drive With Dolly: These Dolly Parton License Plates Support Imagination Library Programs In Tennessee
Tennessee drivers are required to get new license plates this year, and we have just the thing.
By purchasing a Dolly Parton Tennessee License Plate, Tennessee drivers can show their love for the legendary songstress and help a local child learn to read.
That's right. Parton is giving 100% of the plate sales—over $15 per plate—to support local Imagination Library programs in her home state. One plate purchase fully funds one child's enrollment in the program for a full year.
"I'm so happy that my Tennessee license plate helps enroll children in the Imagination Library!" Parton said in a news release. "So, renew your plates and join me in inspiring a love of reading."
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library provides children with high-quality books free of charge from birth to age five. The program is available to all eligible children in Tennessee through a statewide partnership with Governor's Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) and Imagination Library local program partners in all 95 counties.
"As the statewide partner for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Tennessee, we are grateful for this opportunity to raise awareness of the program and the love of reading it fosters in children," James Pond, GELF President, said in a statement. "Not only will this license plate serve as a reminder of the importance of reading with children from birth, but it will support county affiliates in fundraising their half of the cost of books to ensure every Tennessee child is able to receive this wonderful program."
Dolly Parton Tennessee license plates cost an additional $35 each and are available at County Clerks' offices across Tennessee. Imagination Library program partners will receive over $15 per plate. The remaining amount goes to the Tennessee Arts Commission and plate production costs for new plates.
Sounds like a good deal to us!