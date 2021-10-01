Dolly Parton Honored by Hometown With New Tennessee Music Pathways Marker in Sevierville

Dolly Parton's Tennessee hometown unveiled a new landmark celebrating the legacy of their homegrown superstar this week.

Sevierville honored the country music icon with the unveiling of a new "Tennessee Music Pathways" marker on the Sevier County Courthouse lawn Thursday. The marker is located just steps from the famous bronze statue of Parton erected in 1987.

Dolly Parton Sevierville Pathways Marker Credit: Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

"I want to thank Commissioner Ezell and his team at the State of Tennessee," Parton said in a statement. "I am proud to be from Sevier County and Sevierville and this Music Pathways sign honors me, my family, and my history there."

Tennessee Music Pathways, launched by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development in 2018, is an online guide to the state's rich musical heritage. The Pathway stretches across all 95 counties and features hundreds of landmarks from the seven genres of music that call Tennessee home.

Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in Locust Ridge in rural Sevier County, the fourth of 12 children. She left for Nashville the day after her high school graduation in 1964, but never forgot where she came from.

While in Sevierville, guests can follow Parton's footsteps and visit the spots that played a part in her childhood, including a mural at Red's Café depicting a young Parton enjoying a burger and the Parton-inspired butterfly mural on Bruce Street.