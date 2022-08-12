12 Best Things to Do in Collierville, Tennessee

A suburb of Memphis, Collierville, Tennessee, is a town of about 50,000 with a charming town square straight out of a Hallmark movie. In fact, the channel shot scenes for its "Wedding at Graceland" film starring Kellie Pickler there in 2019. Year round, Collierville is a unique place to visit for its railroad history, lovely parks, delicious restaurants, and cute local boutiques. In spring through fall, it's especially delightful for outdoor dining, with more than a dozen spots to enjoy patio weather around town. Collierville's Town Square is also a hot spot for live music, with many opportunities to enjoy free outdoor concerts throughout the year. Here's what to see and do on a trip to Collierville, Tennessee.

What to Do

Make Morton Museum of Collierville History your first stop, where you can learn about the past 150 years of the town's stories, people, and history. The Gothic Revival building itself is something to admire. From 1873 through the 1970s, it served as Collierville Christian Church. Following extensive renovations, the building reopened in 2012 as a museum, complete with beautifully restored stained-glass windows. Be sure to check out the Community Art Gallery, displaying works from local artists, and items from the museum's permanent collection, including many Civil War artifacts.

Morton Museum Exterior Morton Museum Exterior | Credit: Courtesy Town of Collierville

Railroads are a big part of Collierville's history. Downtown, you can pop into the Depot on Town Square, a restored 1940s train depot that now serves as the tourism office headquarters, complete with a gift shop. Also on the square, explore a collection of historic trains, including the Frisco 1351 steam locomotive, a green business car(complete with three bedrooms, a shower, dining room, kitchen and cook's quarters!), and a 1949 caboose.

Trains on Town Square Trains on Town Square | Credit: Courtesy Town of Collierville

Stretch your legs and spend quality time in nature on the Collierville Greenbelt System, which comprises more than 18 miles of walking trails connecting neighborhoods around town. If you want a more intense workout, check out the QR Fit Trail. Signs throughout the trail have QR codes you can scan to view training videos to work your upper body, lower body, core, and flexibility.

Greenbelt trail Greenbelt trail | Credit: Courtesy of Main Street Collierville

Collierville has plenty of beautiful parks to enjoy. Families with children will enjoy the playground and splash pad at Suggs Park or the spray park at W.C. Johnson Park, while the 3.9-mile loop around Peterson Lake Nature Center is popular for walking, hiking, and birding.

Peterson Lake Nature Center bridge Peterson Lake Nature Center | Credit: Courtesy of Main Street Collierville

Every Friday evening from April through October for more than 20 years, Collierville's Town Square has been the place to listen to free live music. Catch musicians playing bluegrass and traditional folk music while you stroll the shops or grab a seat on a restaurant patio. Main Street Collierville also hosts a series of five family-friendly concerts on Thursday nights from June through October that draws more than 5,000 people. Bring your camp chairs and grab dinner from local restaurants and food trucks to enjoy a fun evening and mingle with locals.

Bluegrass Musicians Bluegrass Musicians | Credit: Courtesy Town of Collierville

Where to Eat and Drink

If you're craving a down-home Southern meat 'n' three, look no further than Silver Caboose Restaurant & Soda Fountain. The menu at this family-owned spot changes daily, but a typical "Silver Plate Special" might include homemade meatloaf, turnip greens, and fried okra with a cornbread square, plus cherry cobbler for dessert.

Silver Caboose milkshake Silver Caboose | Credit: Courtesy Town of Collierville

Located on the Square, Highlander Restaurant & Pub offers a menu packed with hearty, elevated Scottish pub fare, from the popular Highlander burger to steak pie, fish and chips, and bangers and mash. Diners on Thursday-Saturday nights also can enjoy regular live music while they feast.

Musicians at Highlander Pub Highlander Pub | Credit: Courtesy Town of Collierville

Raven & Lily Restaurant is always a hit for lunch and dinner, along with weekend brunch. Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., indulge in Southern favorites like shrimp and grits benedict, biscuits and gravy and bananas foster Pain Perdu. Don't skimp on homemade pastries like cinnamon rolls and lemon Kouign-Amann.

Raven and Lily pastry Raven and Lily | Credit: Courtesy Town of Collierville

Stop into the quaint and cozy Square Beans Coffee on the Square, to enjoy a delicious cup of joe or tea, a fancy espresso drink, or a cool concoction like salted caramel affogato, made with ice cream or gelato.

Where to Shop

A staple on the Square is C.J. Lilly & Company, an old-fashioned grocery store-turned florist and gift shop. Pick up a floral arrangement for someone special or peruse a variety of cute gift items from Bogg Bags to candles to jewelry.

CJ Lily CJ Lily | Credit: Courtesy Main Street Collierville

Started in 1961, Hewlett & Dunn Jean & Boot Barn on the Square is well stocked with cowboy and cowgirl boots, Western apparel and jeans for men and women, hats, belts, bags, and more.

Rows of boots Hewlett & Dunn | Credit: Courtesy Main Street Collierville