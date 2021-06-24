Biggest-Ever Buc-ee's Coming to Sevierville, Tennessee
The 74,000-square-foot flagship Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center will anchor a 200-acre development planned for a popular entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains.
The world's largest Buc-ee's is coming to Tennessee!
On Tuesday, just days after Buc-ee's broke ground on its first Tennessee location in Crossville, the convenience store chain announced plans for its second Volunteer State outpost. The new store-in Dolly Parton's hometown!-will be the biggest Buc-ee's yet.
The 74,000-square-foot flagship Buc-ee's Family Travel Center, boasting 120 fueling positions, and a 250-foot car wash, will anchor a 200-acre development planned for Exit 407 in Sevierville. As KnoxNews reports, the Interstate 40 exit is a popular starting point for vacations in the Great Smoky Mountains.
In addition to its stellar location, the Sevierville store would surpass the 68,000-square-foot Buc-ee's Family Travel Center in New Braunfels, Texas, which currently holds the title of the world's largest convenience store.
The 200-acre piece of land that spans both sides of the interstate is being developed by Kituwah LLC and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). They are also exploring a world-class golf attraction, a go-cart facility, and a distillery experience for the highly anticipated travel mecca dubbed "The 407: Gateway to Adventure."
"It is not a coincidence that we chose The 407 as our first big store location outside of Texas. We will be the proverbial 'welcome sign' at the front door of the exceptional travel experience that the Smoky Mountains, Sevierville, and Sevier County has to offer," Stan Beard, Director of Real Estate for Buc-ee's, said in a news release. "You won't forget your first visit to Buc-ee's and it won't be your last! We are thrilled to share our over-the-top customer experience and be a pivotal part of the Kituwah and EBCI vision for the Gateway to Adventure."
Texas-based Buc-ee's, beloved for its clean bathrooms and elevated food, was founded in 1982. Its first location outside of Texas opened in Alabama in 2019, spurring a rapid expansion throughout the Southeast with stores in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, and now, Tennessee.