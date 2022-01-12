Graceland Commemorates 45th Anniversary of Elvis's Death with Elvis Week 2022 and a Yearlong Celebration
If you travel to Memphis, Tennessee, this year, you're likely to find yourself in the midst of ELVIS 45, a celebration of the life of Elvis Presley at Graceland that marks 45 years since his passing. According to a press release, "Elvis Presley's Graceland® will be celebrating the life and legacy of the King of Rock 'n' Roll throughout 2022 in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of his passing in 1977. ELVIS 45 will include special events, giveaways, new exhibit openings, and concerts at Graceland during the year, plus exclusive merchandise offerings and more."
Graceland will open four new exhibits over the course of the year. They include "Rock On," a guitar exhibit; "Elvis: Dressed To Rock," which features Elvis' costumes and concert clothing from the years 1969 through 1977; "Graceland: Welcome to My World;" and "Dear Elvis," an exhibit commemorating fans of the King of Rock 'n' Roll.
If you visit during ELVIS 45, there are some surprises in store. The press release shares, "As part of ELVIS 45, Graceland is offering the highly collectible ELVIS 45: The Sapphire Collection, featuring a 2022 Graceland Annual Pass, limited-edition ELVIS 45 records and collectible case, plus other items exclusively reserved for this one-time only package. Additionally, Elvis Presley's Graceland in Memphis will be giving out 1,000 special ELVIS 45 RPM Records to visitors who tour on six select days in 2022." It's a once-in-a-lifetime proposition, because some of the record giveaways will include custom jackets and pressings of a one-of-a-kind track listing that you can only find on those specific days at Graceland.
While ELVIS 45 is happening all year long, you should also get out your calendar out and turn to August, because that's when the annual Elvis Week is happening. Pencil in Elvis Week 2022 for special events and celebrations, and then keep an eye out for further information, a schedule of programs, and how to make the most of the festivities when they arrive. In the meantime, get involved in the year's upcoming events: To plan your visit and purchase tickets, check out the information available at graceland.com/elvis45, and be sure to browse the calendar of events for a full listing of upcoming programs.
What's your favorite Elvis tune? Will you be taking part in any of the events happening at Graceland during Elvis 45?