The Most Beautiful Sunflower Fields in the South
Sunflowers are one of life's little pleasures. The bright, cheery flowers evoke feelings of warmth and nostalgia, whether spotted at the farmers' market or in a gorgeous centerpiece. When you visit a massive field with rows and rows of them on display, sunflowers become one of life's simple pleasures. If you've never seen a sunflower field or sunflower farm, put it on your late summer and early fall bucket list. Luckily, we have some of the prettiest sunflower farms right here in the South.
There is no particular order to this list. We admit that if you drive down any highway in the South, you might run across one. Many of these sunflower farms don't just grow big yellow blooms. Some of our favorite family-owned and run farms family activities and events to enjoy while you marvel at the sunflower fields. So get lost in these gorgeous sunflower fields all over the South. Of course, be sure to capture some beautiful pictures along the way.
McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area
Poolesville, Maryland
This 2,000-acre preserve features hiking trails, hunting areas, wetlands, and gorgeous sunflower fields for a period every summer. Primary planted as a food source for mourning doves and other wildlife, these rows of sunflowers are essential to bees' pollination process and proliferation. These beauties are available for the public to photograph, but wildlife regulators prohibit cutting as it destroys the beneficial impact of planting these flowers.
18600 River Road, Poolesville, MD 20837, dnr.maryland.gov
The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard
Winchester, Virginia
This farm and orchard offer the remarkable privilege of picking your sunflowers, and there is an opportunity to photograph these brilliant blooms on the farm during its earliest opening hours. The market sells fresh fruits, and the bakery delights with inviting home-baked goods. In addition to the beautiful sunflower fields, there are entertainment venues available for weddings so that you can plan your special day around this flower's peak bloom.
2502 N Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603, thehomesteadfarmatfruithillorchard.com
HarvestMoon Farm
Masaryktown, Florida
HarvestMoon has opportunities for family fun year-round, from a petting zoo to pedal carts and playground games. The farm encourages visitors to pick a beautiful bouquet of sunflowers during springtime. It's a fun fact that there are different varieties of sunflowers, and you find shades of red, purple, orange, and the popular yellow at this farm.
15990 Stur Street, Masaryktown, FL 34604, harvestmoonfl.com
Burnside Farms
Nokesville, Virginia
Not only can you admire the sunflower fields at Burnside Farms, but you can also take a trip through the sunflower maze. During late summer, festivals for sunflowers and sunflower sunsets celebrate the more than 50 acres of crops planted to create a memorizing field. This farm grows over 30 varieties of sunflowers for "cutting" to ensure weeks of bloom time for visitors.
11008 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville, VA 20181, burnsidefarms.com
Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area
Knoxville, Tennessee
Knoxville's Urban Wilderness parks feature greenways, waterways, and cultural sites. The trails, filled with colorful songbird activity, thread through the wildflowers, including sunflowers in season. Only minutes from downtown, the hiking, fishing, paddling, and rock climbing wilderness preserve is everything you could want in an outdoor space.
3140 McClure Ln, Knoxville, TN 37920, outdoorknoxville.com
Bloomer's Garden & Wildflower Farm
Sadler, Texas
This family-owned establishment, formerly Wild Berry Farm, caters to visitors through its expansive flower-cutting fields. Nine sunflower varieties, in addition to seven types of zinnias, grow in this wildflower field. Use the day on the farm weaving through these crops or complete the farm experience by spending time with the goats, sheep, and chickens.
905 Crawford Road, Sadler, Texas, bloomersgardentx.com
Peebles Farm
Augusta, Arkansas
You'll never be bored at Peebles Farm because the activities range from tractor train rides to petting-friendly barnyard animals. In the fall, the vast pumpkin patch stretches for 60-acres. In addition to pumpkins, the Field of Flowers featuring stunning sunflowers and zinnias opens in late summer and runs through mid-fall.
Co Road 249, Augusta, AR 72006, peeblesfarm.com
Columbia Bottom Conservation Area
St. Louis, Missouri
This 4,318-acre conservation area is home to nature's towering sunflower fields at the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers intersection. Biking and hiking trails cover the area, but the natural elements reshape the region after recurring flooding. Boating is also an activity in the area, so you can glimpse these wildflowers while gliding through the cool, windy water.
801 Strodtman Road, St. Louis, MO 63138, mdc.mo.gov
Copper Creek Farm
Calhoun, Georgia
At Copper Creek Farm, you can take home a whole bucket of sunflowers during the summertime. After selecting the best of these sunny blossoms, the farm hosts activities for visitors different than most sites. For instance, pig racing and talking watermelons sound like things you need to see.
1514 Reeves Station Road SW, Calhoun, GA 30701, coppercreekfarm.com
Maryland Agricultural Resource Council
Cockeysville, Maryland
The Maryland Agricultural Resource Council's farm is open year-round for the public to use its trails and host many events. The farm also hosts many animals, such as horses and goats, and even practices beekeeping. The annual sunflower sale is affordable at $1 per stem or $10 per dozen.
1114 Shawan Road, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030, marylandagriculture.org
Lady Luck Flower Farm
Leicester, North Carolina
This organic farm and floral studio just outside Asheville, North Carolina, is gorgeous for a visit any time of year. You can even get married here. Check out the incredible wedding albums on their website, and you'll be booking in no time.
55 Lanzi Ledge Road, Leicester, NC 28748, ladyluckflowerfarm.com
Sledd's U-Pick Farm
Mims, Florida
This farm creates intricate mazes for visitors to explore its sunflower fields. The clippings for one sunflower are $2, and you choose from the acres in the area. Because of the warm weather, this sunny Florida farm blooms throughout the year.
Burkholm Road & Dixie Way, Mims, FL 32754, facebook.com
Bellair Farm
Charlottesville, Virginia
If you live in the Charlottesville area, there's no reason not to join Bellair's Community Supported Agriculture program. Get access to fresh, organic vegetables from the farm through this program, and by participating, you can also Pick-Your-Own flowers right by the barn. You can harvest herbs and specialty vegetables like cherry tomatoes and hot peppers during different times of the year.
5290 Bellair Farm, Charlottesville, VA 22902, bellairfarm.com
Fausett Farms Sunflowers
Dawsonville, Georgia
Fausett Farms Sunflowers is a family-owned farm in the beautiful mountains of north Georgia. The sunflowers fields are open seven days a week during the fall harvesting season. On the farm's trails, horse lovers can ride near the farm.
11336 GA-136, Dawsonville, GA 30534, fausettfarmssunflowers.com
Evans Orchard
Georgetown, Kentucky
There's always something in the "Pick-Your-Own" season at Evans Orchard and Cider Mill. From apples in the fall to strawberries and blueberries in the spring, the farm provides family-friendly entertainment year-round. The sunflower picking season for the 10-acres of sunflowers and zinnias begins in August. There is even a Sunflower Festival in celebration.
198 Stone Road, Georgetown, KY 40324, evansorchard.com
Coastal Ridge Farm
Picayune, Mississippi
This seasonal farm encourages you to "u-pick" flowers. Bring your cutter and bucket to take some of the stunning sunflowers home when wandering around the farm. Photography is also encouraged as you will want to show everyone these incredible blooms.
27075 Road 221, Picayune, MS 39466, coastalridgefarm.com