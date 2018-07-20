The Most Beautiful Sunflower Fields in the South

Sunflowers are one of life's little pleasures. The bright, cheery flowers evoke feelings of warmth and nostalgia, whether spotted at the farmers' market or in a gorgeous centerpiece. When you visit a massive field with rows and rows of them on display, sunflowers become one of life's simple pleasures. If you've never seen a sunflower field or sunflower farm, put it on your late summer and early fall bucket list. Luckily, we have some of the prettiest sunflower farms right here in the South.

There is no particular order to this list. We admit that if you drive down any highway in the South, you might run across one. Many of these sunflower farms don't just grow big yellow blooms. Some of our favorite family-owned and run farms family activities and events to enjoy while you marvel at the sunflower fields. So get lost in these gorgeous sunflower fields all over the South. Of course, be sure to capture some beautiful pictures along the way.