The Most Beautiful Sunflower Fields in the South

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated June 02, 2022
Credit: Rachel K. King Lawrence / Facebook

Sunflowers are one of life's little pleasures. The bright, cheery flowers evoke feelings of warmth and nostalgia, whether spotted at the farmers' market or in a gorgeous centerpiece. When you visit a massive field with rows and rows of them on display, sunflowers become one of life's simple pleasures. If you've never seen a sunflower field or sunflower farm, put it on your late summer and early fall bucket list. Luckily, we have some of the prettiest sunflower farms right here in the South.

There is no particular order to this list. We admit that if you drive down any highway in the South, you might run across one. Many of these sunflower farms don't just grow big yellow blooms. Some of our favorite family-owned and run farms family activities and events to enjoy while you marvel at the sunflower fields. So get lost in these gorgeous sunflower fields all over the South. Of course, be sure to capture some beautiful pictures along the way.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area

Credit: Facebook/Betty Horne Fowler

Poolesville, Maryland

This 2,000-acre preserve features hiking trails, hunting areas, wetlands, and gorgeous sunflower fields for a period every summer. Primary planted as a food source for mourning doves and other wildlife, these rows of sunflowers are essential to bees' pollination process and proliferation. These beauties are available for the public to photograph, but wildlife regulators prohibit cutting as it destroys the beneficial impact of planting these flowers. 

18600 River Road, Poolesville, MD 20837, dnr.maryland.gov

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard

Credit: Image Studios / Getty Images

Winchester, Virginia

This farm and orchard offer the remarkable privilege of picking your sunflowers, and there is an opportunity to photograph these brilliant blooms on the farm during its earliest opening hours. The market sells fresh fruits, and the bakery delights with inviting home-baked goods. In addition to the beautiful sunflower fields, there are entertainment venues available for weddings so that you can plan your special day around this flower's peak bloom.

2502 N Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603, thehomesteadfarmatfruithillorchard.com

3 of 16

HarvestMoon Farm

Credit: Courtesy of HarvestMoon Farm

Masaryktown, Florida

HarvestMoon has opportunities for family fun year-round, from a petting zoo to pedal carts and playground games. The farm encourages visitors to pick a beautiful bouquet of sunflowers during springtime. It's a fun fact that there are different varieties of sunflowers, and you find shades of red, purple, orange, and the popular yellow at this farm. 

15990 Stur Street, Masaryktown, FL 34604, harvestmoonfl.com

Advertisement

4 of 16

Burnside Farms

Credit: Burnside Farms / Facebook

Nokesville, Virginia

Not only can you admire the sunflower fields at Burnside Farms, but you can also take a trip through the sunflower maze. During late summer, festivals for sunflowers and sunflower sunsets celebrate the more than 50 acres of crops planted to create a memorizing field. This farm grows over 30 varieties of sunflowers for "cutting" to ensure weeks of bloom time for visitors. 

11008 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville, VA 20181, burnsidefarms.com

5 of 16

Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area

Credit: Outdoor Knoxville / Facebook

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville's Urban Wilderness parks feature greenways, waterways, and cultural sites. The trails, filled with colorful songbird activity, thread through the wildflowers, including sunflowers in season. Only minutes from downtown, the hiking, fishing, paddling, and rock climbing wilderness preserve is everything you could want in an outdoor space. 

3140 McClure Ln, Knoxville, TN 37920, outdoorknoxville.com

6 of 16

Bloomer's Garden & Wildflower Farm

Credit: Bloomer's Garden & Wildflower Farm / Facebook

Sadler, Texas

This family-owned establishment, formerly Wild Berry Farm, caters to visitors through its expansive flower-cutting fields. Nine sunflower varieties, in addition to seven types of zinnias, grow in this wildflower field. Use the day on the farm weaving through these crops or complete the farm experience by spending time with the goats, sheep, and chickens. 

905 Crawford Road, Sadler, Texas, bloomersgardentx.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Peebles Farm

Credit: Peebles Farm and Corn Maze / Facebook

Augusta, Arkansas

You'll never be bored at Peebles Farm because the activities range from tractor train rides to petting-friendly barnyard animals. In the fall, the vast pumpkin patch stretches for 60-acres. In addition to pumpkins, the Field of Flowers featuring stunning sunflowers and zinnias opens in late summer and runs through mid-fall. 

Co Road 249, Augusta, AR 72006, peeblesfarm.com

8 of 16

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

Credit: Courtesy Carol S Bock via Missouri Department of Conservation

St. Louis, Missouri

This 4,318-acre conservation area is home to nature's towering sunflower fields at the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers intersection. Biking and hiking trails cover the area, but the natural elements reshape the region after recurring flooding. Boating is also an activity in the area, so you can glimpse these wildflowers while gliding through the cool, windy water. 

801 Strodtman Road, St. Louis, MO 63138, mdc.mo.gov

9 of 16

Copper Creek Farm

Credit: Copper Creek Farm / Facebook

Calhoun, Georgia

At Copper Creek Farm, you can take home a whole bucket of sunflowers during the summertime. After selecting the best of these sunny blossoms, the farm hosts activities for visitors different than most sites. For instance, pig racing and talking watermelons sound like things you need to see. 

1514 Reeves Station Road SW, Calhoun, GA 30701, coppercreekfarm.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Maryland Agricultural Resource Council

Credit: Maryland Agricultural Resource Council / Facebook

Cockeysville, Maryland

The Maryland Agricultural Resource Council's farm is open year-round for the public to use its trails and host many events. The farm also hosts many animals, such as horses and goats, and even practices beekeeping. The annual sunflower sale is affordable at $1 per stem or $10 per dozen. 

1114 Shawan Road, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030, marylandagriculture.org

11 of 16

Lady Luck Flower Farm

Credit: Lady Luck Flower Farm / Facebook

Leicester, North Carolina

This organic farm and floral studio just outside Asheville, North Carolina, is gorgeous for a visit any time of year. You can even get married here. Check out the incredible wedding albums on their website, and you'll be booking in no time.

55 Lanzi Ledge Road, Leicester, NC 28748, ladyluckflowerfarm.com

12 of 16

Sledd's U-Pick Farm

Credit: Sledd’s U-Pick Farm / Facebook

Mims, Florida 

This farm creates intricate mazes for visitors to explore its sunflower fields. The clippings for one sunflower are $2, and you choose from the acres in the area. Because of the warm weather, this sunny Florida farm blooms throughout the year. 

Burkholm Road & Dixie Way, Mims, FL 32754, facebook.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Bellair Farm

Credit: Bellair Farm CSA / Facebook

Charlottesville, Virginia

If you live in the Charlottesville area, there's no reason not to join Bellair's Community Supported Agriculture program. Get access to fresh, organic vegetables from the farm through this program, and by participating, you can also Pick-Your-Own flowers right by the barn. You can harvest herbs and specialty vegetables like cherry tomatoes and hot peppers during different times of the year. 

5290 Bellair Farm, Charlottesville, VA 22902, bellairfarm.com

14 of 16

Fausett Farms Sunflowers

Credit: Ls9907 / Getty Images

Dawsonville, Georgia 

Fausett Farms Sunflowers is a family-owned farm in the beautiful mountains of north Georgia. The sunflowers fields are open seven days a week during the fall harvesting season. On the farm's trails, horse lovers can ride near the farm.

11336 GA-136, Dawsonville, GA 30534, fausettfarmssunflowers.com

15 of 16

Evans Orchard

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Georgetown, Kentucky

There's always something in the "Pick-Your-Own" season at Evans Orchard and Cider Mill. From apples in the fall to strawberries and blueberries in the spring, the farm provides family-friendly entertainment year-round. The sunflower picking season for the 10-acres of sunflowers and zinnias begins in August. There is even a Sunflower Festival in celebration. 

198 Stone Road, Georgetown, KY 40324, evansorchard.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Coastal Ridge Farm

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Picayune, Mississippi

This seasonal farm encourages you to "u-pick" flowers. Bring your cutter and bucket to take some of the stunning sunflowers home when wandering around the farm. Photography is also encouraged as you will want to show everyone these incredible blooms.

27075 Road 221, Picayune, MS 39466, coastalridgefarm.com

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Shannon Wells