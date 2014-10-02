25 Colorful Quotes from Steel Magnolias

Steel Magnolias is filled with many things: friendship, love, and laughter. Something else it isn't short on? Quotable moments. We've gathered 25 of our favorite quotes from the film that brought the South its (unofficial) signature color. It has been over 30 years since the movie premiered and it still has a major impact with fans. Thanks to M'Lynn, Truvy, Shelby, Ouiser, Clairee, and Annelle we will always have great one-liners. 

"If he's trying to drive me crazy it's too late."

—M'Lynn

"I find it amusing. Men are supposed to be made out of steel or something."

—M'Lynn

"I can usually spot a bottle job at 20 paces."

—Truvy

"It takes some effort to look like this."

—Truvy

"I don't trust anybody that does their own hair. I don't think it's normal."

—Truvy

"I haven't left the house without lycra on these thighs since I was 14."

—Truvy

"The nicest thing I can say about her is all her tattoos are spelled correctly."

—Truvy

"Honey, time marches on and eventually you realize it's marchin' across your face."

—Truvy

"Smile—it increases your face value."

—Truvy

"I have a strict policy that nobody cries alone in my presence."

—Truvy

"Ugh. Leave me alone."

—Ouiser

"Don't try to get on my good side...I no longer have one."

—Ouiser

"I'm not crazy...I've just been in a very bad mood for 40 years."

—Ouiser

"There, my secret is out. I am having an affair with a Mercedes Benz."

—Ouiser

"You can't screw up her hair. You just tease it and make it look like a brown football helmet."

—Shelby

"I just like the idea of growing old with somebody."

—Shelby

"I would rather have 30 minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special."

—Shelby

"I really do love football, but it is hard to parlay that into a reason to live."

—Clairee

"I'm just too colorful for words."

—Clairee

"The only thing that separates us from the animals is our ability to accessorize."

—Clairee

"If you can't say anything nice about anybody, come sit by me."

—Clairee

"You know I love you more than my luggage."

—Clairee

"You have the handwriting of a serial killer."

—Clairee

"It's in the 'freezes beautifully' section of my cookbook."

—Annelle

"I didn't know if you would hire someone who may or may not be married to someone who might be a dangerous criminal."

—Annalle

