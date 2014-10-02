25 Colorful Quotes from Steel Magnolias
Everett Collection
Steel Magnolias is filled with many things: friendship, love, and laughter. Something else it isn't short on? Quotable moments. We've gathered 25 of our favorite quotes from the film that brought the South its (unofficial) signature color. It has been over 30 years since the movie premiered and it still has a major impact with fans. Thanks to M'Lynn, Truvy, Shelby, Ouiser, Clairee, and Annelle we will always have great one-liners.
"If he's trying to drive me crazy it's too late."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—M'Lynn
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I find it amusing. Men are supposed to be made out of steel or something."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—M'Lynn
"I can usually spot a bottle job at 20 paces."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Truvy
Advertisement
"It takes some effort to look like this."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Truvy
"I don't trust anybody that does their own hair. I don't think it's normal."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Truvy
"I haven't left the house without lycra on these thighs since I was 14."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Truvy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The nicest thing I can say about her is all her tattoos are spelled correctly."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Truvy
"Honey, time marches on and eventually you realize it's marchin' across your face."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Truvy
"Smile—it increases your face value."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Truvy
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I have a strict policy that nobody cries alone in my presence."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Truvy
"Ugh. Leave me alone."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Ouiser
"Don't try to get on my good side...I no longer have one."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Ouiser
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I'm not crazy...I've just been in a very bad mood for 40 years."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Ouiser
"There, my secret is out. I am having an affair with a Mercedes Benz."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Ouiser
Colorful Quotes From Steel Magnolias
Advertisement
Advertisement
"You can't screw up her hair. You just tease it and make it look like a brown football helmet."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Shelby
"I just like the idea of growing old with somebody."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Shelby
"I would rather have 30 minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Shelby
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I really do love football, but it is hard to parlay that into a reason to live."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Clairee
"I'm just too colorful for words."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Clairee
"The only thing that separates us from the animals is our ability to accessorize."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Clairee
Advertisement
Advertisement
"If you can't say anything nice about anybody, come sit by me."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Clairee
"You know I love you more than my luggage."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Clairee
"You have the handwriting of a serial killer."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Clairee
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It's in the 'freezes beautifully' section of my cookbook."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Annelle
"I didn't know if you would hire someone who may or may not be married to someone who might be a dangerous criminal."
Graphic by Betsy Lovell
—Annalle