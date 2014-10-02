25 Colorful Quotes from Steel Magnolias

Steel Magnolias is filled with many things: friendship, love, and laughter. Something else it isn't short on? Quotable moments. We've gathered 25 of our favorite quotes from the film that brought the South its (unofficial) signature color. It has been over 30 years since the movie premiered and it still has a major impact with fans. Thanks to M'Lynn, Truvy, Shelby, Ouiser, Clairee, and Annelle we will always have great one-liners.