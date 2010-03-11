The South's Ultimate Spring Break Escapes
Bring the sunscreen and your walking shoes, because spring break is calling. Whether you're interested in lounging on the beach, hiking in the mountains, or shopping your way through a charming small town, there's a Southern spring break destination out there that will fulfill your every wish. These spots promise to shake you out of your routine and offer up opportunities for adventure with lots of new things to see and experience. Book a week of bliss at one of these great spring break destinations. They prove that when you're looking for spring break trip ideas, you don't have to look far to find a perfect place for making new memories. Read on, and start planning now, because the anticipation is half the fun!
Austin, Texas
The city is always humming with energy, but it makes an especially fun city break in springtime. Don't miss walks (and swims!) around city parks and lakes, and follow them up with leisurely afternoons spent making the most of the area's barbecue joints. If you time your trip right, you just might get to see the famed Texas bluebonnets on a drive outside the city into the rolling Texas Hill Country.
Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
Find this Mississippi gem on the coast between Gulfport and the Louisiana border. Check out Old Town, a walkable area of shops and eateries, as well as the marina, Bay Saint Louis Beach, L & N Historic Train Depot, and the Alice Moseley Folk Art and Antique Museum. Rent kayaks or boats to explore the waterways, and then hop across the bay to the neighboring small town of Pass Christian where you can stay at the cool Hotel Whiskey.
Bryson City, North Carolina
Set your sights on a Smoky Mountain getaway for a spring break trip in the mountain air. It's a great access point to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and it has all the small town charms you could want, including bookstores, art galleries, a scenic train, breweries, and restaurants.
Chattanooga, Tennessee
This walkable city is great for families looking for fun on the banks of the Tennessee River. Take a stroll on the Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge, get an ice cream cone and watch the kayaks roll past, explore the Tennessee Aquarium, and play in the parks on the North Shore.
Deep Creek Lake, Maryland
While the mountains of western Maryland don't usually evoke images of spring break vacations, the shimmering waters of Deep Creek Lake certainly do. Quiet coves line the shores of the 3,900-acre lake nestled between two mountain towns, McHenry and Oakland. Swimming, fishing, and boating are typically the order of the day. At night, kick back at local restaurants and breweries and plan the next day's fun.
Destin, Florida
This busy Florida destination is a classic for a reason. White sand beaches, sapphire waters, and plenty of fun in the sun draws visitors year-round. Book into a resort for access to the links, or stake out your spot on the sand and dig castles, fly kites, and splash in the surf.
Gulf Shores, Alabama
The beach is the star of Gulf Shores, so aim to stay only a few steps away from the warm sand. Lots of public access beaches means you're never far away from the surf, and great beachside restaurants will let you have your Bushwacker cocktails with a sunset view. Head next door to Orange Beach for more fun in the sun.
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
Find Kiawah, a sleepier beach destination, just south of Charleston. With lots of opportunities for wildlife watching and basking in nature, the island is also home to Kiawah Island Golf Resort, which rests on the beach and comes with the usual trappings of a luxury resort, like lavish spa treatments and on-site dining.
Lake Lure, North Carolina
Made famous by the '80s movie Dirty Dancing, this 720-acre lake in western North Carolina provides the perfect setting in which to relax outdoors. Family favorites include picnicking, horseback rides across mountain creeks, and the climb to the top of nearby Chimney Rock, but the real highlight is the crisp water. You can rent boats and kayaks, join guided fishing tours, and book water-skiing lessons. Or, just grab an inner tube and float the days away.
Miami, Florida
It's no surprise that some of the busiest coastlines in Florida make for the best spring break destinations. Check out the famed neon water towers along the sands and head into the city for arts, culture, and food that can't be beat. Don't miss the Wynwood Walls, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, and the Pérez Art Museum Miami.
Nags Head, North Carolina
North Carolina's favorite spring break destination is the Outer Banks, which is a favorite family getaway because of the profusion of rental houses on the sands. There's plenty of room to roam, and the town of Nags Head also offers up more pleasures, including Jockey's Ridge State Park, the Outer Banks Fishing Pier, and Sam and Omie's, one of the oldest restaurants on the coast.
New Orleans, Louisiana
If your idea of a perfect vacation includes unforgettable meals, a week in New Orleans is sure to attract you. Kayak the waterways, take a steamboat cruise, enjoy live music any night of the week, and cap it off with some of the best eating in the South at spots like Brigtsen's Restaurant, Saffron, and Mosquito Supper Club.
South Padre Island, Texas
Flip flops and board shorts are the uniform of choice for this coastal Texas getaway. Plant a beach umbrella in the warm sand and take a snooze under the afternoon sun. Head farther north to Padre Island National Seashore; there's no better time than spring break to brave the waves by trying your hand at paddle boarding and wildlife watching.
Savannah, Georgia
Spend your break wandering Savannah's picturesque squares and enjoying the charms of the city. From the gardens and architecture to shops and riverfront scenes, there's plenty to keep you busy. Visits usually start with a wander along the Savannah Riverfront for requisite stops into the sweet shops and glimpses of boats passing on the water.
Siesta Key, Florida
High season on Siesta Key continues through April, but you can find open patches of sun-warmed sand throughout the area, which is located near Sarasota. Enjoy Gulf-white sands, pretty villages for shopping and dining, and countless places to launch a kayak or paddle board.
Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia
Find yourself in picturesque surroundings on a trip to Smith Mountain Lake State Park in Virginia. It's located 40 miles from Lynchburg and Roanoke and 140 miles from Richmond, so you can enjoy a relaxing week in nature and on the water before heading back into the cities. It's a hub for boating and camping, and there are also cabin rentals available.
St. Simons Island, Georgia
The beaches and golf courses of this Atlantic escape vie for king of the island. About 80 miles north of Jacksonville and 85 miles south of Savannah, this island invites visitors to explore its pristine coastline on sun-drenched spring days by getting involved in outdoor activities, including tours and walks. If you're bit by the shopping bug, venture to the island's southern tip to Pier Village to pick up an extra pair of sandals or an easy beach read. Don't miss seafood from local eateries too.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
This beach destination has lots to recommend it. Along the Grand Strand's sixty miles of coastline, you'll find one of the country's tallest Ferris wheels, a beachfront boardwalk with arcades, and golf courses that draw visitors from all over to enjoy rounds in the salt air.