The South's National Parks

Most Americans, including many Southerners, might not realize that our nation’s first piece of federally protected land—in essence, the first national park—is located in the South. In 1832, 40 years before Yellowstone was named a national park, an act of Congress established Hot Springs Reservation in Arkansas. It was the first time the United States had ever protected a landscape purely for public recreation. Today, as the National Park Service celebrates its centennial anniversary, we step back and soak in the diversity and awe-inspiring beauty of our public lands—59 national parks altogether, 10 of which are in the South. And what a spectrum: uncut primal forests, desert canyons, underwater coral reefs, fecund swamps teeming with life, and yawning caves. All told, 16.3 million people visited Southern national parks in 2015. These might well be the most restorative places in the South. They allow us to move, breathe, think, and explore. They fill us with pride of place, reminding us of our rich heritage, both natural and cultural. They are places where we may go and feel small and remember that the world is big. They are places, too, where our children are inspired to be better stewards as they discover a beauty that can never be matched by anything on a screen.