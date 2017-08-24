30 Charming Mountain Towns To Visit This Fall
While there are many things to miss about summer once it has left us, we can't help but get excited about the start of a new season full of stunning scenery, cozy fires, and warm seasonal dishes. Ah, fall—we love you so. From the cascading colors of autumn leaves to the abundance of fun fall activities, the turn of the season is quite something, even down here in the South. We have access to some breathtaking mountain views, and there's no better way to experience them than setting your sights on a relaxing (or adventurous!) mountain getaway. Whether you're looking for outdoor excursions, great scenery, or quaint villages, these charming Southern mountain towns should be next on your list of places to visit this fall.
Here Are Our Favorites
Anyone up for a road trip?
Alpine, Texas
We consider Alpine a West Texas gem. Big Bend National Park is a must-see when visiting this part of Texas, and you'll have a front-row seat to stunning mountain vistas and views. Explore the bustling little town in between ventures into the rugged terrain. visitalpinetx.com
Arcadia Valley, Missouri
This Missouri town is a gem hidden among the mountains. It's located in the southeastern part of the state and is surrounded by the St. Francois Mountains. Find lots of opportunities for camping, biking, hiking, fishing, and shopping for locally made wares. visitarcadiavalley.info
Asheville, North Carolina
Asheville is a mountain town with undeniable character and quirk. There are endless activities, hiking trails, and great food and drinks to experience during a trip to this artsy town. Make sure to visit Biltmore while you're there. exploreasheville.com
Banner Elk, North Carolina
This North Carolina town has long been a favorite of Southern travelers due to its restaurants, wineries, and breweries that welcome visitors with plenty of Southern hospitality and menus filled with delicious items to try. It has all the small town charm you want near the season's changing leaves. bannerelk.com
Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
The warm mineral waters that flow from the springs of Berkeley Springs State Park are why this town is known as a relaxing natural spa, complete with a Bathhouse that opened in 1930. The town is only 90 minutes from the D.C. area, so you can make it a joint trip to the mountains and the country's capital. berkeleysprings.com
Blowing Rock, North Carolina
If you choose to visit Blowing Rock, you can look forward to beautiful, far-reaching views along the Blue Ridge Parkway and a charming mountain village. Popular attractions such as Tweetsie Railroad and The Blowing Rock await along, with the outdoor adventures of hiking, biking, and bouldering. blowingrock.com
Blue Ridge, Georgia
Blue Ridge is one of the special places where you can do just about anything and have a great view. Hike to local waterfalls, go horseback riding in the Chattahoochee National Forest, go on a whitewater rafting excursion, ride on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway (so beautiful!), or enjoy water activities on Lake Blue Ridge. As we said, anything goes here. blueridgemountains.com
Boone, North Carolina
Enjoy a luxury stay in small town Boone, North Carolina, when you book into the beautiful property The Horton Hotel, which has a rooftop lounge for taking in the charming downtown and picturesque Blue Ridge views. You can also stay in the area's cozy mountain cabins to enjoy fresh mountain air out among the stars. exploreboone.com
Bristol, Virginia
With all due respect to Nashville lovers, Bristol—located in the Blue Ridge Highlands region of Virginia—was the location of the first country music recordings made for national distribution. You'll find "The Birthplace of Country Music" on The Crooked Road: Virginia's Heritage Music Trail. Fun fact: It lies directly on the Virginia/Tennessee state line so that you can be standing in two Southern states at once in the downtown area. bristolva.org
Cashiers, North Carolina
Located on a plateau in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Cashiers is a traditional mountain town full of quiet lakes, scenic peaks, and calming waterfalls. This town is an amazing destination if you're looking for a relaxing nature escape. discoverjacksonnc.com
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is no stranger to lists of top destinations in the country. As mountain getaways go, it offers the best of both worlds—urban dining, entertainment, nightlife, beautiful scenery, and plenty of outdoor adventure—some of it on the riverfront near the Tennessee Aquarium. chattanoogafun.com
Dahlonega, Georgia
Dahlonega, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, gives you a rustic mountain getaway only an hour or so north of Atlanta. Hike breathtaking mountain vistas, climb stairs alongside the steep Amicalola Falls, visit local wineries, and shop around in the thriving Historic Downtown. dahlonega.org
Elkins, West Virginia
This charming West Virginia town is next to the Monongahela National Forest, a fantastic spot for outdoor adventurers exploring the wilderness. To see the sights, you can book a ticket on the area's Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad, which will take you into the Appalachians to experience the changing leaves. See the foliage up close on hiking and biking trails crisscrossing the area. cityofelkinswv.com
Ellijay, Georgia
Georgia's apple capital is a destination in fall when flannel-clad visitors visit the North Georgia mountains to pick apples, enjoy cups of cider, and take in the beautiful views. Check out B.J. Reece Orchards and nearby Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge for a seasonal apple crop to savor. ellijay-ga.gov
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
There's no shortage of things to do in Eureka Springs. It's a town that prides itself on being a gateway to many outdoor excursions and an oasis of great culinary delights, a thriving village with shopping, and a destination for entertainment and relaxation. eurekasprings.org
Frostburg, Maryland
Another charming mountain town with an inviting red-brick downtown Frostburg, Maryland, is filled with shops, galleries, and restaurants to keep you busy after exploring the surrounding area and hopping a ride on the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad. downtownfrostburg.com
Heber Springs, Arkansas
This Arkansas town is situated next to Greers Ferry Lake, which gives it access to spectacular views and forests, hiking trails, and spots to see the season's changing foliage. The nearby Buckeye Trail is a wheelchair-accessible National Recreation Trail, and there are many other areas for fishing, visiting waterfalls, and seeing the sights. cityofhebersprings.com
Helen, Georgia
Get a Bavarian Village experience in this charming small town that encompasses only 2.1 square miles. Little hotels and inns, cobblestone walkways, and outdoor activities (like tubing the Chattahoochee River) will make your visit the most memorable. You will love the quaint architecture of the German-inspired village, and if you play your cards right, you can catch plenty of fall fun when the town hosts its annual Oktoberfest celebration beginning in September. helenga.org
Highlands, North Carolina
Highlands is what you might call a refined mountain town. Apart from its breathtaking scenic views during the fall, it's a quiet, secluded retreat with amenities like fine art galleries, elegant dining, and a charming Main Street. highlandschamber.org
Lewisburg, West Virginia
Located amongst the Allegheny Mountains, Lewisburg offers travelers more than just outdoor fun. The 232-year-old town offers original architecture and a thriving Historic District for seeking a town steeped in history and tradition. You don't want to miss the surrounding mountains drenched with rich hues during autumn. visitlewisburgwv.com
Mentone, Alabama
When visiting Mentone, check into rustic, charming lodging, such as the Mountain View Inn, perched on Lookout Mountain's edge for stunning views. Visit DeSoto Falls, a 100-foot waterfall on the outskirts of town, via an easy, paved path for those not looking for an arduous hike. mentonealabama.gov
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Not only are you on the cusp of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but you have access to Dollywood, an outdoor gravity park, and plenty of shows when you visit Pigeon Forge. This mountain town is great for families because it's full of things to do, many of which are kid-friendly. mypigeonforge.com
Ponca, Arkansas
If you've ever seen the Ozarks, they're a natural wonder—and a Southern treasure. They set the scene for endless outdoor exploration and activities. Ponca lets you experience it all firsthand. Visit Buffalo Outdoor Center for easy bookings of outdoor adventures. arkansas.com
Red River Gorge, Kentucky
You can stay inside the Natural Bridge State Resort in the Hemlock Lodge, where you'll be closest to the Red River Gorge. Beloved by Kentuckians, this area is just breathtaking, known for its overhanging cliffs that draw rock climbers from around the world. redrivergorge.com
Roanoke, Virginia
For scenic sights, travel to Roanoke, Virginia. This Blue Ridge destination has markets, boutiques, restaurants, and hiking along the Appalachian Trail. Nearby Smith Mountain Lake also offers boating or kayaking on the Upper James River Water Trail. Visit once, and you'll never want to leave. visitroanokeva.com
Staunton, Virginia
You're at a great vantage point in Staunton because you can explore the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spend time in the fun downtown scene and historic Main Street. The town is also home to the Stonewall Jackson Hotel and 13 breweries in the area. visitstaunton.com
Sugar Mountain, North Carolina
This mountain town is probably better defined as a resort village. It's an exciting escape that draws visitors with its Sugar Mountain Resort, a lively spot with plenty of ski slopes and trails, and an outdoor ice rink for testing out your skating skills. seesugar.com
Thomas, West Virginia
Find a charming red-brick downtown filled with locally-owned shops and galleries in Thomas, West Virginia, a small town that lies next to Blackwater Falls State Park, itself a destination for seeing fall foliage and waterfalls. local.wv.gov
Vanderpool, Texas
Located in the Texas Hill Country, the town of Vanderpool lets you escape city life and immerse yourself in nature. (We might be stretching to include it with mountain towns, but it has such gorgeous fall vistas that we couldn't help ourselves.) Gaze at some beautiful scenery at Lost Maples State Natural Area, and visit the historic Lone Star Motorcycle Museum, with its 50 classic motorcycles, to get a true taste of Texas. texashillcountry.com
Walland, Tennessee
It's no secret that we're huge fans of Blackberry Farm, a lovely, lush resort located in this mountain town. You'll be snug in the Great Smoky Mountains with access to awesome views and some seriously fabulous food. tnvacation.com