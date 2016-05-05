Southern Mother-Daughter Movie Pairs
We went through the Southern movie vaults and picked our favorite mother-daughter pairs. Some of the relationships you will envy, while others will leave you praising your own mother-daughter relationship.When it comes to movie duos, Southern movies are filled with mothers and daughters. Some of these mothers and daughters might not understand each other at first, but they come to realize that they are one-in-the-same, like Allie and Anne in The Notebook. Some of these mother-daughter pairs will make you appreciate your own relationship, like Vivi and Sidda in The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood. Through turmoil, disgreements, and hard times, these mother-daughter pairs prove the true bond between all mothers and daughters. Take a look to see the ones we picked for our favorite Southern Mother-Daughter Movie Pairs.
Chances are you’ve seen these mothers and daughters more than once. We’ve gone through timeless Southern movies and picked our favorite dynamic duos. See if your dream team made the list, and those you wouldn’t want to be stuck in a room with.
Melanie and Pearl
Allie and Anne
Aurora and Emma
Charlotte and Skeeter
M'Lynn and Shelby
Vivi and Sidda
Georgia and Grace
Ramona and Birdee
