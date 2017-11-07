The Best Nicknames for Southern Cities

Southerners love nicknames. You can't say you haven't met a Bubba, Beau, or Sissy from the South, or better yet, a Southerner with a nickname that makes you say, "Huh?" Those nicknames get pinned on people not by choice but by circumstance. It's much the same story with nicknames for cities. Chicago didn't decide to be called the Windy City—it's called that because, obviously, it's windy. Like Chicago's, most city nicknames make circumstantial sense or have roots in the city's history. But like most things in the South, some of our city's nicknames are a little out there. What in the world is a Druid, and why would a small city in Alabama be nicknamed after it? We all know The Big Easy, but did you know there's a Little Easy? And why does the South have a Rocket City and a Space City? Southern city nicknames are as interesting as the people who inhabit them, and we're taking you on a tour of our favorites.