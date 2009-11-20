12 Best Destinations for a Classic Southern Christmas
The best Christmas vacations are right here in the South. Forgo the presents this year, and plan a trip together instead. Making memories is a gift that everyone will treasure. Whether you set your sights on cities or small towns, there's a spot that will love welcoming you for the holidays. Spend the holiday season somewhere special, and enjoy all the Christmas cheer a Southern destination has to offer. Celebrate a Southern Christmas somewhere like San Antonio, Atlanta, Orlando, or Washington, D.C., and you'll get to explore a new place in the glow of holiday lights with heartwarming traditions aplenty.
Dahlonega, Georgia
Very few places do a Southern small-town Christmas as well as Dahlonega, Georgia, which is one of the South's favorite holiday towns. Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more picturesque small town at Christmastime. Dahlonega combines small-town charm with a Christmas spirit and flare that is reminiscent of a snowglobe. The town of North Georgia is decked out in glittering lights and thronged with rambling horse-drawn carriages, and Southerners flock from far and wide to see this sight during the Christmas season. Its Old-Fashioned Christmas festival lasts all month long and includes everything from a Christmas parade to a lovely tree lighting ceremony. Even more, Dahlonega is surrounded by North Georgia's wineries that you can take a day trip to. But there are also a bevy of tasting rooms scattered around the town square, where there are also plenty of little shops where you can find unique Christmas gifts for everyone on your list!
San Antonio, Texas
San Antonio's most famous attraction, the San Antonio River Walk, really shines during the holidays, with hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights hung in the trees. Start your Christmas vacation off right with Ford Holiday Boat Caroling, which takes place throughout December. While drifting down the magnificently lit River Walk, floating carolers serenade revelers with holiday favorites. What better way to spend your Christmas vacation than roaming the River Walk alongside canopies of colorful Christmas lights? It's a must-see area in a city packed with festivities. In addition to all of this holiday splendor, there is also the San Antonio Botanical Garden's seasonal Holidays in Bloom show, which is packed with garlands, poinsettias, and ribbons galore that will delight your senses. Then there is the Pearl's holiday night market, which is centered on a former brewery constructed in 1883. If you want even more Christmas festivities to attend, there is the Ford Fiesta de Las Luminarias, a unique and culturally rich Mexican Christmas event.
Dallas, Texas
Whether you are in search of a fairytale Christmas celebration or you are looking to find a place to defrost from the cold December chill, Dallas is one of the best places to spend the holiday season. The shopping throughout the city is unmatched anywhere in the region, and there are holiday decorations and lights displays to be seen everywhere you turn. Two popular spectacular drive-thru light displays can be found at Prairie Lights and the Dallas Zoo. There are also Christmas light food tours with Dallas by Chocolate, a German-themed holiday market, and Christmas-themed pop-up shops. With a slew of family-fun festivals to attend, like the annual Holiday at the Arboretum and Enchant Christmas at Fair Park, Dallas has a lot to offer for anyone ready to get into the holiday spirit.
Atlanta, Georgia
There are traditional and charming holiday festivities in abundance in Atlanta throughout December, filling the air with anticipation and excitement for the season. And along with the historic Atlanta Christmas events, there are also events and activities which celebrated and honor Hanukkah and Kwanzaa traditions. One of Atlanta's tried-and-true traditions is the Pink Pig Ride at Macy's at Lenox Square Mall in Buckhead. There, you can ride Priscilla, the bubblegum-colored train in the shape of a pig, which is still chugging on the upper parking deck after 56 years. The 2009 version moves through a life-size storybook showing the ride's history. There's also ice skating at Centennial Olympic Park, where the rink comes with a view of the city skyline. With so many things to do in Atlanta during Christmas and the holidays, the possibilities are boundless.
Richmond, Virginia
During the holidays, things are merry and bright in Richmond, a city with plenty of fun Christmas traditions, events, and appearances from none other than Santa Claus himself. King's Dominion, the local amusement park, celebrates with Winterfest, in which the theme park is transformed into a winter wonderland, including a 300-foot Christmas tree. One can't-miss location is the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, which puts on the exciting Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights throughout the season. Residential neighborhoods and storefronts also come alive with brilliant lights and holiday displays, and there are a plethora of holiday parties to attend. Richmond is the perfect place to express and soak in some holiday cheer.
Thomasville, Georgia
There's small-town Christmas charm aplenty in Thomasville, Georgia, where the cobblestone downtown streets are decorated for the holidays, and the locally-owned shops warmly welcome visitors during the season. Journey to the past with Thomasville's annual Victorian Christmas, a two-night event with live reindeer, visits from Santa, carriage rides, and a live nativity scene. Performers, carolers, and musicians will also keep you entertained as you shop, eat, and celebrate the holiday season.
Louisville, Kentucky
See the bright lights in Louisville during the holiday season. Twenty-five miles east of city center on U.S. 60, the Lake Forest area lights up with holiday cheer. At least 1,200 homeowners light lawns and houses beginning the first week of December. Go at dusk before the traffic turns snail-paced. You can also find a classic Christmas musical tradition, A Christmas Carol. You might even encounter some snow. (There's even a Christmas-themed restaurant in town!)
Seaside, Florida
Forgo the skis, and fly south during the winter to celebrate Christmas with tradition and surprise. For a coastal Christmas, few places are as charming as Seaside, Florida, the picturesque community that gets dressed up for the holidays. Long-loved restaurants hung with garlands and lights offer up seafood and good times on 30A.
Washington, D.C.
For a lively Christmas celebration, Washington, D.C. is unbeatable. The nation's capital always has a big season of holiday festivities, including lights displays, ice skating, the national Christmas tree lighting, menorah lighting, and many more celebrations that mark the highlights of the season. Both the National Christmas Tree and the US Capitol Christmas Tree are magnificent displays of lights and holiday cheer. Find more festivities and sights at the likes of the National Cathedral Christmas Concerts, The District's Holiday Boat Parade, Season's Greenings at the Botanic Gardens, Christmas Carol at Ford's Theatre, and the Downtown Holiday Market where vendors gather to sell arts, crafts, jewelry, specialty items, and more. Consider this an excellent place to find one-of-a-kind gifts for your loved ones. There really is no better time to be in D.C. than the holidays.
Bardstown, Kentucky
For a small-town Kentucky Christmas, set your sights on Bardstown, which is a charming small town at any time of year but turns into a magical holiday spot during the holidays. The town is strung with lights and filled with festivities throughout the season. Plus, horse-drawn carriages run throughout town, whisking you through the twinkling, picturesque landscape in holiday style. There are also tree lightings, candlelight tours, and train rides. The entire town celebrates the season with "Christmas Round Bardstown," which boasts more than 20 different activities and events throughout the holidays, beginning with the Downtown Holiday Preview and culminating with My Old Kentucky Dinner Train's New Year's Eve Excursion.
Orlando, Florida
For a warmer celebration, take a Christmas vacation to the place where dreams come true, yearlong–Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Disney World is filled with holiday cheer during the season and has schedules upon schedules full of festivities, from music and ice skating to fake snow, and caroling along with all of your favorite Disney characters. Beyond Disney, athletic events, festivals, concerts, cultural events, outdoor celebrations, consumer trade exhibits, and even virtual experiences can all be found in Orlando. The Christmas Celebration at SeaWorld transforms the theme park into a winter wonderland brimming with holiday cheer, thrills, and over 3 million shimmering lights. Kids can meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer or pay a visit to Santa in the Wild Arctic. And the whole family can enjoy award-winning entertainment such as Winter Wonderland on Ice, a spectacular ice-skating extravaganza. At the Universal Orlando Resort, adults and children alike can have a very Hogwarts Christmas by celebrating at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Hogwarts Castle, the alleys of Hogsmeade, and Diagon Alley are all lit up and come alive with festive decorations. See the Frog Choir put a holiday spin on their performances, and even enjoy a hot Butterbeer. It's like living inside the movies for the holidays.
Natchitoches, Louisiana
Natchitoches, Louisiana, puts on a fun holiday celebration complete with horse-drawn carriage rides and community festivities throughout the historic district, which is filled with gift shops, antique stores, and art galleries. Christmas is a big deal in this small Louisiana community. The 40-day Festival of Lights draws tourists from all over the world who come with their families to witness the over 300,000 sparkling lights and seasonal decorations on display. The Christmas Festival, which includes a boat parade, pyrotechnics, and a holiday market, is also a big draw. A road trip to this small riverfront town to experience their many Christmas festivities is well worth your time. It simply could not be more charming than it is during the Christmas season.