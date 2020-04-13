15 Southern Beaches and Islands for Dreams of a Tropical Getaway

Some might argue that it is cruel to daydream about vacations yet unbooked. They might say it should be considered self-sabotage to let the mind wander to days spent with your toes digging in the sand, hand holding a hot-pink frozen daiquiri, and eyes pointed directly at crashing aqua-blue waves. But we say that's just the tincture needed on any vacation-less day, especially when fantasizing about these 15 Southern beaches and islands. When these beaches look like tropical destinations, daydreaming is definitely worth the wait.

Having something to look forward to is almost as satisfying as booking a trip. So go ahead and daydream about colorful beach chairs, crispy fried shrimp, and long bike rides. Heck, even let the mind wander to sunglass tans and cheesy beach reads. While we all have our beloved, basically-a-local spots, there isn't any harm in looking. Right? Start with these reader-favorite beaches and islands in the South and begin looking forward to your next trip, whenever it may land.