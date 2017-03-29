Southern Ballparks Every Baseball Fan Must See

Memphis, TN

The Team: Memphis Redbirds (AAA), St. Louis Cardinals affiliate

The Park: Tucked into the heart of downtown Memphis (within walking distance of historic Beale Street), this state-of-the-art facility combines elements from big league parks while maintaining a small-town vibe. A major renovation two years ago added an LED scoreboard in left field and ribbon board signs along the sides. Fans can also enjoy the Boardwalk, a family-friendly area filled with games, and the Picnic Pavilion, where nearly 500 fans can snack in the open air.

Good Eats: This is barbecue-loving Memphis after all, so of course the park serves Barbecue Nachos—pulled pork or chicken over cheese-covered chips. But it’s also the new Memphis, so other concession offerings include vegetarian specialties.

Extra Inning: What’s in a name? Plenty, if a city has been hosting a baseball team since 1877, the year the Memphis Reds first took the field. Since then, Memphis has had teams with monikers such as the Grays, Eurekas, Chicks, and Fever Germs (that played for only one season in 1893). The Redbirds made their debut in 1998 when the St. Louis Cardinals brought the new team to town.