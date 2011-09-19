Shop Houston Heights

Just a few miles northwest of downtown Houston, this formerly gritty 'hood has seen a growing number of businesses open in the last couple years that play to the locals who have embraced the area's history and funky charm. Attracted to the Craftsman-style bungalows and Victorian homes that line the boulevards, Morgan and Stacey Weber bought their first home here a few years ago and opened Revival Market butcher shop, espresso bar, and grocery.

"The Heights has a small-town feel to it," Morgan says. Although they stay busy, the couple is always eager to show off their neighborhood and their top picks on where to shop and eat in The Heights.