Shop Houston Heights
The Heights
Just a few miles northwest of downtown Houston, this formerly gritty 'hood has seen a growing number of businesses open in the last couple years that play to the locals who have embraced the area's history and funky charm. Attracted to the Craftsman-style bungalows and Victorian homes that line the boulevards, Morgan and Stacey Weber bought their first home here a few years ago and opened Revival Market butcher shop, espresso bar, and grocery.
"The Heights has a small-town feel to it," Morgan says. Although they stay busy, the couple is always eager to show off their neighborhood and their top picks on where to shop and eat in The Heights.
Revival Market
The Webers' grocery and eatery began with their yearning for seriously tasty meat–the thick, well-marbled chop that begs to be thrown on a hot grill. Blame it on Morgan's roots, growing up around rancher grandparents who ran cattle. He started researching heirloom varieties of pigs that could withstand the Texas heat. Before long, he and his father were driving back from Iowa with a trailer of Mangalitsa hogs and a business plan.
They started Revival Meats (713/410-2744), now located on the family farm in Yoakum. Revival Market (713/880-8463) features a deli offering its premium meats and co-owner and chef Ryan Pera's homemade sausages, sandwiches, and salads.
Unique Boutiques
Hello-Lucky (pictured)
"This is our go-to boutique for gifts," Stacey says. Hello-Lucky's retro, one-of-a-kind items include hand-printed pillows, locally made pottery and Western, rockabilly-inspired clothes by Tupelo Grease Co. and Hello-Lucky.1025 Studewood St.; hello-lucky.com or 713/864-3556
Oolala
A few blocks down Studewood St. from Hello-Lucky, Oolala is a hot-pink boutique that specializes in eclectic, handcrafted gifts like French linens, fragrant candles, and decorative home accents. 833 Studewood St.; oolalagifts.com or 713/862-9800
Frosted Betty Bake Shop
Located in the same building as Oolala, this sweet, new shop is a temptation-filled place where you can find salted caramel and pistachio-and-cardamom cupcakes. 833 Studewood St.; frostedbetty.com or 713/862-4500
Spruce Up Your Home & Garden
Installations Antiques
The Webers visit this unique antiques store whenever they need home improvement ideas. Every nook and cranny of Becki and Jur van der Oord's store and custom workshop is filled with decorating vignettes and inspiration. 611 West 22nd St.; installationsantiques.com or 713/864-6125
Buchanan's Native Plants (pictured)
A short drive from Installation Antiques, this well-attended garden center features one of the city's best selections of native vines, perennials, and succulents, as well as organic gardening supplies. 611 East 11th St.; buchanansplants.com or 713/861-5702
Stop For a Bite to Eat
Catalina Coffee (pictured)
The Webers called Catalina their go-to spot before they started carrying coffee roasted by Catalina's owner at Revival. Make it yours for the pastries and rich, creamy cortados (espresso and steamed milk). 2201 Washington Ave.; catalinacoffeeshop.com or 713/861-8448
Zelko Bistro
This spot has a casual elegance and a menu that doesn't take itself too seriously. Try the fried pickles coated in a Cap'n Crunch (yes, the cereal) breading. It's food you won't find anywhere else in Houston, and that, like The Heights itself, is precisely the point. 705 East 11th St.; zelkobistro.com or 713/880-8691