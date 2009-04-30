Rent a House at Walt Disney World for Less
Why pay for a hotel room when you can rent a fully furnished house near Orlando's Walt Disney World at a fraction of the cost?
Spend the Night, Not a Fortune
Make the current downturn in the housing market your gain. With more than 25,000 short-term rental properties around Orlando, prices are more affordable than ever. But choosing the one for your particular needs can boggle the mind.
photo: Main Street U.S.A.
How To Book a Vacation Home
One rental association, Discover Vacation Homes, represents some of the most well-established rental companies in the area. To find all the homes listed in this story, visit the association's Web site at www.discovervacationhomes.com.
photo: Dreamers find princess rooms at houses such as this one in Acadia Estates.
Many communities feature rental homes for vacationers. Consider these points.
- Guest rooms at Walt Disney World typically range from $74 (at the All Star Resorts) to more than $400 a night (at the Grand Floridian or the Contemporary). That includes transportation and special hour admissions to the parks. You will have to pay to park at Disney ($12 a day). Independent condo and house rentals start around $89 and top out around $539 a night.
- Most vacation home rental companies require a three- or four-night or a week-long minimum stay.
- Most rental home enthusiasts say their kids would rather play at the house than spend time in the theme parks.
photo: Kids enjoy the pool at one rental home.
Disney Rental Associations
- One rental association, Discover Vacation Homes, offers only nonsmoking homes.
- Another group, All Star Vacation Homes in Windsor Hills, provides incentives such as a free rental car or free groceries with a week's rental. Each organization offers discounted theme park tickets.
photo: Spacious living areas beat crowded hotel rooms.
Where We'd Stay
What you get: Make this your home away from home with seven TVs (DVD and VCR included), a game room, wireless Internet, tile kitchen and family room, swimming pool, and washer and dryer.
Lodging details: 6 bedrooms, sleeps 14 (2,827 square feet)
Price tag: $268-$324 per night
Contact Information: 160 Solana Circle, Davenport, FL 33897. The Solana community is about 15 minutes from Disney and 30 minutes from Universal, SeaWorld, and the airport. Gated neighborhood with community pool, Internet cafe, fitness room, climbing wall, putting green, and sand volleyball court. 1-877-377-6989 or www.floridaspiritvacationhome.com/orlando-vacation-rental.asp?PageDataID=18866
Where We'd Stay
What you get: This roomy one-level home offers two living rooms, a formal dining area, two primary bedrooms, and three baths. The screened porch, pool, and spa face a natural conservation area.
Lodging details: 4 bedrooms, sleeps 10 (2,300 square feet)
Price tag: $194-$258 per night
Contact Information:
2608 Sand Hill Point Circle, Davenport, FL 33837 Sand Hill Point is 2 miles south of I-4 in a quiet neighborhood near major retail outlets--about 15 minutes from Disney and 20 minutes from Universal, SeaWorld, and the airport. 1-877-377-6989 or www.ipgflorida.com (To find this specific home, use "Search by Property ID" function and enter the home's code of SHP2608.)
Where We'd Stay
What you get: These charming townhomes welcome you with many of the same amenities as a freestanding property but at a lower cost. Each unit has its own personal-size pool and main-level primary bedroom.
Lodging details: Each has 3 bedrooms, sleeps 8 (1,200 square feet)
Price tag: $99-$219 per night
Contact Information:
www.allstarvacationhomes.com (search "windsor hills") Windsor Hills (each townhome is similarly structured) is 5 minutes to Disney, 20 minutes to SeaWorld and Universal, and 30 minutes to the airport. Property offers an Olympic-size community pool and clubhouse, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. 1-877-377-6989 or www.discovervacationhomes.com/florida-vacation-rental-managers.aspx