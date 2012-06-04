Tybee Island, Georgia, Is the Perfect Beach Town
Discover century-old lighthouses, dockside restaurants, and charming cottages in the quaint town of Tybee Island.
Located along a barrier island on the Georgia coast, Tybee Island is a small town with big charm. Locals love the wide, sandy beaches stretching along the shore, the seaside sights, and the ocean breezes blowing in from every direction. If you want to see how Tybee rolls, start your visit on wheels. Rent a pastel beach cruiser from Fat Tire Bike Rentals, and spin through the scenery. Your cycle comes with a cup holder on the handlebars for your (legal) frosty beer. It likely won't spill, so flat is the land and scarce are the cars. You'll need just one gear to cruise at the pace of this classic, family-friendly island just 30 minutes from Savannah.
What to Do
Head to the centuries-old Tybee Light Station and Museum for a spot of history before you take in a bit of the ocean education housed within the Tybee Island Marine Science Center next door. Leave dry land and take to the seas by renting a kayak or paddleboard to explore the waters in and around Tybee Island. Lay your beach blanket on the sand at South Beach, where you'll find a pier and pavilion for entertainment and ocean views. For some indoor entertainment, take in a show at the Tybee Post Theater, the island's performing arts center.
Where to Eat
For lunch, have sautéed shrimp or crab cakes at North Beach Bar & Grill. Save room for the island's best dinner at Sundae Café, a former ice-cream shop that serves coastal classics such as pistachio-crusted tuna and jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab and wrapped in bacon. There's also the Agave Bar and Grill and Salt Island Fish and Beer for casual meals. At the end of the day, take in the sunset at A-J's Dockside Restaurant, where you can enjoy a plate of steamed shrimp under multi-hued umbrellas on the patio.
Where to Stay
There are lots of charming bed and breakfasts on Tybee Island. Check in to The Lighthouse Inn Bed & Breakfast to stay in a historic officer's quarters where Wi-Fi meets rocking chairs with stories to tell. Nearby is the Surf Song Bed and Breakfast, which is located on Officer's Row in a 120-year-old Victorian beach house, and the Tybee Island Inn Bed and Breakfast, which is canopied by old oaks draped in moss. If you'd rather have your own space and more room to roam, rent a cottage from the charming offerings at Tybee Cottages.
What's your go-to seaside destination? Have you ever visited Tybee Island?