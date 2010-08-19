Georgia Coast Road Trip

Start off with a lunchtime cooking class at Kitchens on the Square (kitchensonthesquare.com or 912/236-0100; $25) in Savannah. In their little demo kitchen inside the store, just off Ellis Square, learn how to make a four-course menu of Southern classics, such as shrimp and grits, pimiento-deviled Tybee Island crab, and savory succotash. And, even if you don't have a Betty Crocker bone in your body, you get to eat whatever's prepared.

After lunch, browse the shops on Broughton Street (pictured).