Insider's Guide: Outer Banks Vacation

Most Southerners have never seen this incredible razor-thin line of sand drawn in the Atlantic. Bisected by a two-lane thread of asphalt, State 12, these islands are home to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, 75 miles of protected coastline.

The Outer Banks begin on the Carolina-Virginia border. Where they end is a matter of debate, though Cape Lookout generally garners the most votes. In a typical four- to seven-day vacation, you can easily visit Bodie (BOD-ee), Hatteras, and Ocracoke, with time for a day trip to Manteo, a beautiful waterfront town on Roanoke. No matter how much you plan to see, you’ll enjoy your trip more if you book most of your stay on the island best suited to your travel personality.