Myrtle Beach Family Guide

Imagine scrunching your toes in the sand or lining up a trick-shot putt through the mouth of a dinosaur. Your sunny beach getaway is closer than you think, and this is the perfect month to start planning. Whether it's your first summer vacation to Myrtle Beach or your 40th, don't make reservations until you consider some of our favorite spots.

Resorts vs. Condos

Cruise beachside Ocean Boulevard, and the condo buildings, hotels, resorts, and classic mom-and-pop joints wash over you like waves. Good news: You have options. Decide now what kind of lodging best fits your family's desires. Do you need to cook big meals, or would you rather have daily clean sheets, a maid service, and other amenities?

above: Miss the crowds by making Myrtle Beach State Park your base camp. It's a family-friendly place to enjoy the water.