A Lovely Coastal Tradition
A Show Like No Other
Next month, as azalea blooms enliven an already picturesque coast, residents of some of Cape Fear's most beautiful homes will open their gardens to a host of admirers. We visited the Azalea Garden Tour last year, and Photographer Cary Jobe captured the true essence of this annual event that brings out the community's finest for a show like no other.
Azalea Garden Tour
Now in its 55th year, the Azalea Garden Tour has long been a popular tradition in Wilmington. Under the direction of the Cape Fear Garden Club, the three-day celebration raises money that funds local scholarships, helps beautify the area, and protects local wildlife preserves.
Belles & Blooms
Azalea Belles and Summerall Guards, The Citadel's elite drill team, add to the nostalgic atmosphere of the weekend. The belles serve as escorts in gardens along the tour.
On the Tour
This antique sign sits inside the city garden of Suda and Steve Tuggle. Every year, 10 to 12 gardens are chosen to be part of the festivities.
Kicking it Off
Queen Azalea Amy Pietz cuts the ribbon at Cynthia and Peter Dugan's home to open the 2007 tour. Amy, an actress, joins a long line of well-known queens including stars Ester Williams, Joan Van Ark, and Kelly Ripa.
Twins
Sisters with matching hats visit the garden of Pam and Rick Kingston. "Hats are all the rage during the tour, especially those with spring flowers," says Cindy Godwin, publicity chair for the tour.
A Beautiful Time
Azaleas take center stage at the celebration, which is part of the North Carolina Azalea Festival.
Southern Grace
"A Lovely Coastal Tradition" is from the March 2008 issue of Carolina Living: People & Places, a special section in Southern Living for our subscribers who live in North Carolina.