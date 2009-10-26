Why The Everglades Owns My Heart

The low horizon spreads as far as I can see. A light taste of salt tinges my lips and a brutal sun heats my back. As I stand at Pa-hay-okee Overlook, the wind ripples across a vast river of yellow-and-green sawgrass. There's a white ibis standing by a cypress tree, water droplets cascading off its coral-colored beak. When I go south to Florida Bay, a gray manatee swims the shallows. I see the slippery silver of a just-caught trout as it flips back into the turquoise waters. I have returned, once again, to The Everglades.

One of the best places to see the marsh's scope is the Pa-hay-okee Overlook (12 miles from the entrance near Homestead, pictured).