Atlanta for Families

This city has long been a hot spot for shopping, dining, and nightlife. Now more than ever, it's also a great place for the kids, especially during this month of many spring breaks. Atlanta has so much going on. If you can't break away for the entire week, try to stay for at least three days.

Plan It

Start by researching attractions online. You can get the hours, admission prices, and a good look at the venue before going. We found the Atlanta CityPass at www.citypass.com. For a flat fee that was about half the price of buying tickets separately, you gain access to many major sights. Also, the pass helps you circumvent lines. Simply sign up and pay online, and then pick up the pass at your first stop.

Visit www.mapquest.com or another Internet mapping service to plan routes using as many surface streets as possible to avoid busy interstates.